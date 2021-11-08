Billionaire Newcastle finally announces new coach after ‘no’ from Zidane and other hot names

Eddie Howe, formerly of Bournemouth and Burnley, will be Newcastle’s new coach

After receiving several “no’s” from famous coaches like Zinedine Zidane, Antonio Conte, Xavi, Joachim Low and unite emery, O Newcastle, new richest team in the world, finally announced its new coach: the English Eddie Howe.

Howe, just 43 years old, was unemployed and accepted on the spot as the current vice-lantern at Premier League, which was purchased in October by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

Newcastle returns to the field for the Premier League on November 20, at 12:00 (GMT), against Brentford, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+

Unlike other candidates who were sought by the board of magpies, the Brit has little experience and has only won one title of little expression in his entire career.

Howe, however, arrives with good credentials for his great work in charge of the Bournemouth, with two spells with the English coast team: between December 2008 and January 2011 and October 2012 to August 2020.

During your period with the Cherries, he managed to get the team out of ostracism and took the team to Premier League, being champion of Championship, the 2nd English division, in the 2014/15 season (his only title in his career).

In addition to his work at Bournemouth, Howe also worked at Burnley, but not so successful, staying between January 2011 and October 2012.

Eddie’s debut for Newcastle will be on November 20, against the Brentford, in St. James Park, for the English Championship.

The priority of the new board of magpies this season it’s just about escaping relegation, and for that, the new commander should receive some heavy reinforcements in the January window.