Bird promises to return Vasco to the elite “in the near future” and summarizes rout: “Completely unacceptable” | Vasco

– It’s a very sad day for people who work incessantly on this project, but it’s a day of gigantic frustration, the size of the frustration of the fans. We practically didn’t achieve our goal, but it wasn’t at any time for lack of dedication, lack of work, lack of love. It is natural that we are here talking, as we have always been throughout this entire year. Today was an atypical game, but just as it was atypical is completely frustrating, completely unacceptable, never to happen again – said the football director of Vasco.

“I’m here to tell Vasco’s fans, who today are very upset and don’t want to hear practically anything, that, although we haven’t achieved the goal in sport, the management led by Jorge Salgado will, in a very short future, remove the Vasco from where he is, where he was handed over to Jorge Salgado,” he added.

With a contract with Vasco until the end of next year, Bird answered about his work. He assesses the decisions as correct, although the dream of access this season is almost over.

– I think everyone has the right to find anything, in fact we trust our athletes, trust what we did, but unfortunately it didn’t work out. It’s a huge frustration, a huge frustration, a world-wide disappointment. Today is a very sad day for not having achieved our goals, but this is something that has many ways of looking at it. Vasco’s team was once the best team in Serie B and was no longer a team three or four times throughout the championship. At no time did I or the department I command think about the individuality of people, we always thought about Vasco. There’s a paved road to the future,” he said.

“I don’t have any problem, I have a contract until the end of next year, when I arrived here the team was still in Serie A, but knowing the risk. I don’t want to be part of the problem. If all that Vasco sees today, the situation in which he arrived, if the solution is in my exit, I am the first to resign so that Vasco can go up, so that Vasco is where he deserves to be,” he added.

See other points from Alexandre Bird’s collective:

Participation by Jorge Salgado

– President Jorge Salgado was on the line with me until recently and was always present at all times. He was present at lunch today at the hotel, at the lecture, on the bus, in the pre and post-game locker room, at all times. Jorge Salgado may not seem like it or maybe it’s a desire that isn’t present, but he is very present here.

Vasco’s professionalism

– I think we need to cling to the past. Football, especially in Brazil, is a cycle where things only change places, and soon they come back to the same place. If you get January, February, what was said was the need for professionalization of the club. Now in November, back to the subject… Does it mean that the other times that Vasco fell, the people who commanded were not Vasco? Didn’t they know Vasco from end to end? The professionalism, the culture, the confrontation with the things that happened and still happen, it takes a lot of wear, it needs a lot of courage, a lot of conviction, for sure. Unfortunately, and I know this, the most important thing is the result. How great when things happen together at the same time. The only things we can control are what you do for the good of the club, how many things you bring to the club and how many you take out of the club. This you can control. Today we had a player sent off at 25, in the other game we lost a penalty. This we cannot control.

– There were many mistakes as well as hits too. This is a clear thing and, of course, when analyzing the casting of the cast, names have to be mentioned. But here I am not going to expose anyone at all. I don’t know how to be different, that’s what I believe. The work I did here this year is the same as a year ago when São Paulo, where I was, was leading the championship with 10 points ahead and was in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. It’s the same work that led the Brazilian in 2018. This work is what I know how to do, it’s what brought me here. If I understand, from now until December 31, that my way of working is a part of Vasco’s problem and not of the solution, the problem is solved. I know how to make mistakes and learn. Today, with Vasco’s failure to move up to the First Division, I am a much better professional than I was a year ago. I am calm and sure that we will move forward.

– The only thing I do not give up is to be beside those who were mine. If the club at any point decides to bring it forward (the end of the contract), it is the club’s full right. But until December 31st, here I will be trying to do the best for Vasco. The project’s direction for next year has to be quick, as soon as possible. Here I will be an instrument of the decisions that are taken. All of this is so that there is no misunderstanding, I am attached to Vasco’s good. We’ll take care of Vasco’s good.

Renovation of Germán Cano

– The manager of Germán Cano arrived in Brazil on the 5th, on Friday. And it stays, if I’m not mistaken, until the 16th. I had already agreed to meet him to talk about next year and I will do so, because I think it’s an important thing for Vasco. I will take this matter to the president. I would always like to work with players like Germán Cano.