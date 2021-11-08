Bitcoin goes up 10%, Ethereum makes a new high and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – A Bitcoin (BTC) update that goes into effect this month and fears of inflation set the tone for trading in the cryptocurrency market and is one of the elements that make the digital currency recover from a low that brought it closer $60,000 over the weekend and shoot up about 10%.

The asset, thus, once again surpasses the level of $66,000, last seen on October 20, when the current record of just over $67,000 was set. The move also happened in time to register the biggest weekly closing in history, at US$ 63,270.

“Financial institutions want to be a part of this, regulators don’t want to restrict it too much. We’re almost past the tipping point where it becomes part of the system and it will be very, very difficult to get it out,” Kyle Rodda, an analyst at brokerage IG Markets, told Reuters

Investors are eyeing the Taproot update, which aims to improve network efficiency and privacy and paves the way for the creation of more advanced smart contracts. This will be the biggest change implemented in Bitcoin since 2017, when the arrival of SegWit technology allowed the emergence of the Lightning Network, a parallel network that speeds up and makes payments with BTC cheaper.

Taproot already has the consensus of most validators on the network and is expected to be implemented on November 14th.

Ethereum (ETH), preparing a major update for 2022, posted a new all-time high of $4,782 around 4:00. The one that rises the most in the day, however, is Kadena (KDA), the crypto of a new project by former JP Morgan employees that promises blockchain transactions at no cost, among other perks.

In addition, assets on exchanges OKEx, Crypto.com and Kucoin are up between 12% and 14% a day after Binance’s Binance Coin (BNB) soared to near its historic high of about $680.

The good moment of altcoins, as the cryptos in addition to Bitcoin are called, contributes for the market to reach a new market value record, which, for the first time, surpasses the house of US$ 3 trillion.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:00 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$66,273.26 +6.4% Ethereum (ETH) US$4,735.12 +3.2% Binance Coin (BNB) $638.16 -4.6% Solana (SOL) $244.21 -4.6% Cardano (ADA) BRL 2.03 +1.8%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Kadena (KDA) US$ 19.72 +16.6% Crypto.com Coin (CRO) US$ 0.386926 +15.3% Kucoin Token (KCS) $21.77 +13% OKB (OKB) $30.52 +12.5% Avalanche (AVAX) $93.35 +11.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Helium (HNT) $41.54 -11.7% Spell Token (SPELL) US$ 0.02756520 -7.7% Safemoon (SAFEMOON) $0.00000417 -7% Arweave (AR) $75.10 -6.4% OMG Network (OMG) $16.05 -6.2%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 62.70 -1.2% BTCN hashdex (BITH11) BRL 81.02 -2.09% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 75.78 -1.32% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 21.33 -2.64% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 18.21 -1.03%

See the main news from the crypto market this Monday (8):

Solana invests $100 million in blockchain games

Solana Ventures, the investment arm of Solana Labs, in partnership with Lightspeed Ventures and FTX, announced a $100 million investment in a studio focused on game development for Web3, the decentralized Internet.

The idea is to boost the creation of titles like Axie Infinity, which became a phenomenon in 2021 and helped popularize the model play to earn (play to win), in which the user is remunerated with cryptocurrencies.

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen talented game makers leave their jobs at Riot, EA, Scopely and other established game companies to build web3 games on Solana,” says Anatoly Yakovenko, CEO of Solana Labs.

The first game to come out of the investment will be Mini Royale: Nations, which promises to be the first multiplayer online shooter to run on Solana.

Company prepares the world’s most powerful mining equipment

The cryptocurrency mining equipment manufacturer Bitmain prepares for this week the launch of the largest Bitcoin mining company in the world, with computing power of 150 terahashes per second (TH/s). With an average consumption of 3.1 kilowatt-hours (kWh), the S19XP model uses 5-nanometer chips and promises to outperform the current S19 Pro model by 36%.

The launch takes place amidst the hash rate, an indicator that shows the computing power dedicated to the Bitcoin network and that the bigger, the better the technology’s security. The higher hash rate is a consequence of the increased difficulty in mining Bitcoin, which points to a greater dispute between miners to complete the validation and receive BTC as a reward.

The growth of the indicator, therefore, reveals greater interest from miners in the activity, possibly due to the optimism surrounding the price of cryptocurrency.

OpenSea surpasses $10 billion in sales

The OpenSea non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace has surpassed the $10 billion barrier in sales volume and increases its dominant position in the industry.

Platform sales are focused on the game play-to-earn Axie Infinity and in the CryptoPunks cryptoart collection.

According to data from DappRadar, OpenSea now concentrates more than two-thirds of the total volume of NFTs in the wake of the adhesion of individual creators such as digital artist Beeple. Rival markets Rarible and Super Rare trail far behind, with $263 million and $177 million in historic volume, respectively.

