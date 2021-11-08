Bitcoin today; is now a lower risk investment? Understand » Prime Newspaper

Today (November 7th), the Prime Newspaper talks a little about the oscillations of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency. And according to some experts, let’s understand if it’s a lower risk investment.

Bitcoin has returned to record highs in recent days, and this is one of the reasons that make it now a less risky investment.

The previous record was that of April, when it reached $64,800. The new record, however, of October 20th, reached the $66,928 mark.

The rise of the cryptocurrency market

Oscillations are a constant in the lives of that invest in cryptocurrencies from the beginning, and the last few years have been no different.

However, since 2019, there are signs of maturation, such as growing acceptance, the setting of international standards and greater confidence.

As a result of these signs, there was a decrease in investment risks that were very favorable to the currency expansion.

Factors that make Bitcoin a lower risk investment

First, one of the most important factors was the change in China’s position over the years.

In other words, the country has quickly become the core of technological developments linked to cryptocurrencies in last years.

In this way, they made the economy revolve around this new technology, bringing together different sectors in the country and housing mining farms.

Despite this, the Chinese government’s stance was an obstacle, as it became more controlling, restricting its activities and promoting direct sanctions to the market.

However, despite the ups and downs, the currency has resisted, prices have recovered quickly, it is growing steadily and it no longer fears such setbacks.

Answers that attest to the power of Bitcoin

Large companies have positively influenced the Bitcoin price by favoring the use of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment.

For example, multinationals like Microsoft, Apple, Walmart and Google, are some of those who have adhered to cryptocurrency in their transactions.

In the meantime, Walmart has developed a project through which its customers can buy Bitcoin at ATMs in the US.

In addition, another initiative was the launch of Bitcoin Index Funds (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange, by ProShares.

Will Bitcoin remain a lower risk investment?

Apparently, yes! And the restrictions, which previously strongly shook its structure, are no longer shown to have great effects.

On the contrary, the acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the operations of several companies is growing every day.

In addition, the launch of ETFs and currency ATMs demonstrate its strength and the promising effect it has on its price.

Finally, all these factors lead to greater stability and growth of cryptoactive with less and less investment risk.