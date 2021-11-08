Black Friday 2021: everything you need to know | News Pará | Online Diary

Along with the month of November, consumers and commerce are excited about Black Friday. The Friday of good discounts and promotions that was born in the United States and won the sympathy of Brazilians is scheduled to take place this year, on the 26th. Until then, small entrepreneurs and e-commerce owners can plan to boost sales and move the economy, which is still complicated by the consequences of the pandemic, but which is beginning to show signs of recovery.

According to sales specialists interviewed by DIÁRIO, Black Friday has a great popular appeal, but it is necessary to know how to attract this avid consumer for promotions. It is not enough just to practice low prices, it is necessary a series of factors that, together, guarantee satisfied customers and storekeepers with the cash flow handled by good sales.

Black Friday is a campaign driven by the international market that aims to promote business, recalls the relationship manager of the Brazilian Micro and Small Business Support Service (Sebrae-PA), Leda Magno. “So, companies should seek to organize their structures approximately three to four months before the commemorative date, so that they can subsidize legitimate prices from a consumption point of view.”

For those who did not follow this schedule, but still want to get along, Leda reminds them that it is necessary to structure their sales price formation. “It is to evaluate what can be given as a discount so that this value adjustment does not have a negative impact on the company’s financial management”, he warns. “And above all to have offers of promotions and sales that meet an affordable price practice for the consumer market.”

One of the tips to take advantage of the wave of consumption of the date is to take a look at that stagnant stock. “Entrepreneurs can take the opportunity to boost their sales by taking that product or service that doesn’t have much output, that product that is stuck in stock, with a faster sales flow, a fairer price. That it can give a greater discount than what is given in the company’s day-to-day activities”.

According to Sebrae’s relationship manager, the main challenge is to reach this consumer. “There are many promotion fronts throughout Brazil. E-commerce platforms are able to be more agile in this sales conversion”, he assesses, with a caveat. “The customer wants comfort, convenience, flexibility, but he doesn’t give up on security”.

Leda points out that the entrepreneur needs to pay attention to this consumption profile, how to place their product in a shop window so that the consumer can find it in a simplified way. “It can be through the social network, through a blog, it needs to have the characterization of that product, visual appeal, description”, he lists. “People consume by the sales appeal, something that can be parceled out, negotiate value, demonstrate that it is possible to return the product if it does not serve or meet expectations.”

The specialist highlights that some sectors are even more likely to attract Black Friday consumers. “They are food, especially restaurants, snack bars, pizzerias. All this part of delivery. Companies that have this service as a boost for their sale, manage to have a higher conversion to serve the consumer”, he observes. The health sector (beauty and aesthetics) should also be on the rise, especially those that offer personalized services at different prices. “On a daily basis, many do not consume this type of service within their routine and take advantage of this time to consume,” says Leda, who completes the relationship with electronics and home appliance stores. “People organize themselves, save money to buy the long-awaited TV, the telephone”.

Lowering the price, however, does not mean losing money. “It is necessary to understand your business. To understand this financial behavior, the reason for offering the product at this value”, he says. “It is necessary to calculate fixed variable expenses, know the financial value of my business, what is included in the sale price and then establish an affordable and fair price”, he explains. “Entrepreneurs have to have this market perspective. The big key is to seek information, get closer to the consumer and understand how the market is working”, he completes. “Bringing technology tools, bringing this gain that the digital market brings, investing in it, are also key points”.

PING PONG

Two other specialists in the field of sales and the digital market also bring precious recommendations for those who want to release stock and arrive at Christmas with a good breath to start 2022. Check out the tips from Babi Tonhela, partner and product manager at Ecommerce in Practice, bigger online sales school in Brazil; and Franklin Bravos, CEO of Signa, a digital solutions, development and professionalization company for e-commerces.

Can PA Black Friday be an opportunity to increase revenue?

R Babi Tonhela – Black Friday is a commercial date brought to Brazil in 2010 by e-commerces and only over the years has traditional retailers adopted it. Today, Black Friday is a consolidated commercial date that generates a lot of revenue for retailers. In 2020, BRL 4.02 billion were invoiced – an increase of 25.1% compared to 2019. The expectation for 2021 is approximately BRL 10 billion. (E-bit Nielsen)

A Franklin Bravos – It is a great opportunity to increase revenue as it is a time when people are prone to spend money, Brazilians are already used to this date and usually prepare financially to make purchases with the expectation of paying less. Take advantage of this date to create good campaigns, attractive offers to attract new customers and increase your revenue.

Q How can an e-commerce take advantage of this date to sell more?

R Babi – The month of November is all heated due to the date and not only the last Friday is important. We have Black November stocks – a full month of offers and also Black Week, the last full week of offers. It is important for the online retailer to decide which Black will do for their consumers and create a simple and strategic communication for better results.

R Franklin – Black Friday is essentially a date where the market needs to offer unmissable deals, with expressive discounts. A great opportunity to burn inventory. The public will essentially look for the best deals, there are tools on the market that help them to find these deals, so be careful not to make the mistake of “Black Fraud”, these tools denounce this practice, if you have little stock or little margin, think in other alternatives like free shipping, buy 2 take 3 combos may be viable alternatives.

Q What are the biggest challenges for this to happen in this edition?

R Babi – Today we have an inflation scenario and since 2020 there has been precariousness in the supply of some supplies. However, this did not compromise the results of e-commerce invoicing in general, only in the first half did we reach the milestone of BRL 53 billion billed and we will certainly have more than BRL 100 billion in the year 2021. (E-bit Nielsen ).

A Franklin – Due to the pandemic, the 2021 edition has a different characteristic from the previous ones, we have seen several customers with inventory difficulties, with no raw material available. The biggest challenge will be this, guaranteeing stock so that the consumer can take advantage of the date. Many retailers will have reduced inventories, causing the promotion to end quickly.

Q Which e-commerce sectors are most likely to earn?

R Babi – Until 2019, Black Friday generated a lot of sales for the electronics, telephony, computer and home appliance segments. In 2020, consumer habits changed, we had more online shoppers and several segments gained online popularity. Black Friday 2021 will be driven not only by the most purchased segments previously, but also by fashion and accessories, furniture and decoration, health and beauty, supermarkets, delivery stores, bookstores, among others.

A Franklin – All sectors have a great opportunity to increase sales on Black Friday. In last year’s edition, the household appliances and ventilation sector had the highest turnover with R$ 1.47 billion, according to an analysis by Social Miner, followed by telephony, computers and cameras; training; furniture; construction and decoration. All related to the moment of the pandemic, where people ended up investing in purchases for the home and comfort. This year, with the reopening of commerce, bars and restaurants, the trend is for the fashion and accessories segment to have a greater prominence this year.

INVOICING TIPS

OFFER WHAT STRANDED – The retailer who participates in Black Friday must face the date as a marketing investment and it is opportune not only to attract new consumers, but also to sell to those who are already customers. The retailer must strategically know their ABC curve – the C curve are the “stranded” items of retail, so this date is great to offer them.

MAKE GOOD OFFERS – What attracts consumers are good deals and not necessarily good deals are related to a direct discount on the product price. Free shipping, buy together with discount, progressive discount, samples/freebies/gifts, buy and win are also great attractions.

MEET THE CUSTOMER’S DESIRE – To reap better results on Black Friday, the retailer needs to structure their offers according to what the public expects. Do a survey with consumers, what they expect from the company. Generally freight-related offers, exclusive kits and interest-free extended installments are the most requested.

BE HONEST AND AFFORDABLE – The company needs to convey a lot of trust to the customer. The recommendation is that your website contains updated and correct information, has contact points with chat, email, telephone. On social media, post content frequently and interact with the audience.

NO BLACK FRAUD – Make honest discounts, don’t try to deceive the consumer with inflated prices to compensate for the high volume of discounts, it plays against your brand.

BE CONCERNED ABOUT AFTER-SALES – Don’t forget to carry out a post-purchase to ensure a good customer experience. In an online purchase, consumer anxiety is high, so the more agile the company is in shipping the product, delivery and service, the better.

PREPARE IN ADVANCE – Even though the date is on Friday, the biggest shopping movement happens on Thursday, as companies anticipate their offers to reach their consumers faster.

TAKE ADVANTAGE TO RENEW THE STOCK – One of the features

Black Friday is to zero the stock that was built throughout the year, and after Black Friday, renew it preparing for dates like Christmas, New Year and other dates.

DISCOUNT IS CONSUMER MAGNET – Good deals, this is the great appeal of the date, discounts of 50%, 60% are great baits to attract consumers.

EXTEND BLACK FRIDAY – Make the most of the promotions, not limiting the day of Black Friday, taking advantage of longer periods such as Black Week or Black November, making it clear that the promotion is unique and will not be repeated after stocks run out. In this way, tenants dilute the volume of sales and work for more days, facilitating sales operations and having more time to generate value for the customer.

PREPARE THE SALES CHANNELS – Don’t leave technology aside, check with your e-commerce provider if it is prepared to support the volume of access your store expects. Black Friday generates a lot of traffic. It is important that your servers are prepared to ensure that your customers have a great experience in the process. It’s no use investing time and money in promotional actions if, at the time of buying, the consumer has problems with navigation or ‘bumps’ your store down at the most important moment, which is the conversion.

Source: Babi Tonhelas and Franklin Bravos