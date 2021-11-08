Black Friday discount should be lower due to inflation, says expert

The increase in inflation should reduce Black Friday discounts this year, pointed out market intelligence director Alexandre Crivellaro, in an interview with CNN this Sunday (7).

“In Brazil, e-commerce is expected to grow by 25%, with inflation at 10%. What should happen is for the discount to be a little lower due to inflation, as this product has already been purchased a little more expensively by the merchant”, stated Crivellaro.

E-commerce gained space during the restrictions imposed by Covid-19 and this should remain, even with the advance of vaccination, in the expert’s assessment. “Online shopping is here to stay. Last year, with the pandemic, people were forced to change their habits. Many people say they will prefer to buy online this year. Many people want to buy offline, but e-commerce has brought this convenience. The level of mistrust has dropped a lot.”

Crivellaro assesses that, despite some new obstacles, the stores will be able to meet the demand. “The market has been preparing for months. This year, we had problems due to delivery problems, lack of products and inputs that can affect sales in general, as some stores will not have a very high stock, but the market is very mature, I think Black will be very positive this year. Friday”.

For those who are not used to shopping online, the specialist gives tips. “The advice is to check if the store is recognized, if it has a security seal, some certificate, look on complaint sites to see what its reputation is. And be wary of excessive offers. The average Black Friday discount is around 40%. People have to be suspicious when the price is too low, it is a possibility of a scam”.

Another difference compared to 2020 is that the items that arouse purchase interest must be different now. “Categories that were a bit dammed up, such as fashion and accessories, will start to rise again, to get to the top, because people will start to leave the house again. But electronics are still strong”, concludes Crivellaro.