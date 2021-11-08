Blue November: pandemic drives men away from preventive examinations – News

You preventive exams encouraged by November Blue are essential for prostate cancer to be diagnosed early and thus have the possibility of cure. It turns out that the success of the campaign, which had been deconstructing the stigmas surrounding the disease and diagnostic procedures, ran into Covid-19 pandemic, which drove men away from the office and health care.

One survey conducted by SBU (Brazilian Society of Urology) revealed that the number of surgeries in the SUS to remove the prostate due to cancer fell 21.5% last year. The exams were also impacted: the PSA (prostate specific antigen) was reduced by 27% and the prostate biopsy, 21%. The number of men who sought a urologist last year was 33% lower compared to 2019.

For urologist Rodrigo Luiz Quarteiro, a member of the SBU and specialist in oncological urology at the Barretos Cancer Hospital, the consequences of the impact of the pandemic on the way men deal with their health are “terrible” and will be felt in the long term.

“It was difficult to engage the Novembro Azul because of the prejudice on the part of the man, but we were doing well and the pandemic broke that rhythm. So that man who was used to taking exams every year, stopped going. The later the diagnosis, the more difficult the cure, because if it was something that only surgery would solve, with the delay the patient will need to undergo radiotherapy or chemotherapy”, he emphasizes.

It is worth remembering that during the health crisis caused by the pandemic, hospitals and public health posts had to prioritize the care of Covid-19 cases, which resulted in over 1 billion medical procedures not performed, according to Conasems (National Council of Municipal Health Secretariats).

“Surgeries in the SUS to remove the prostate tumor were held back, only urgent ones were carried out, so the queue, whether in the SUS or private, was long. So, in addition to the delayed diagnosis, those who were already diagnosed will be operated on later,” says Quarteiro.

In addition, social distancing, one of the most effective ways to prevent SARS-CoV-2 contagion, also kept men away from routine appointments. “The patient did not go to the office and was not diagnosed for fear of getting Covid, he did not go to the laboratory to do the prostate blood test for fear, so he stopped looking and broke the care routine”, highlights the specialist.

The doctor’s recommendation is that the family encourage the resumption of preventive exams and, if necessary, accompany the patient. “Most of my patients are taken by the woman to the clinic for a prostate exam, because they don’t go on their own, only when the situation is already bad”, emphasizes the doctor.

How to prevent prostate cancer

According to Inca (National Cancer Institute), prostate cancer is the second most common among men in Brazil. The urologist highlights obesity and, especially, genetics – when there is a family history – as the main causes of the disease. Therefore, preventive exams are essential to avoid serious conditions or death.

“Whether it’s with the father, uncle or brother, whoever has cases in the family need to start taking preventive exams at the age of 40. I recommend taking the PSA at least twice a year, because there is a curve,” explains the doctor.

“The normal is 2.5, then there is a patient with 0.1; 0.2; and, suddenly, it goes to 2.5. It is still normal, but the speed with which this PSA rose counts for a lot, already indicates an MRI or prostate biopsy, that makes a big difference for the diagnosis”, adds Quarteiro.

In addition, maintaining healthy habits, with the practice of physical exercise and a balanced diet, is also important to maintain health and avoid the problem.

To treat prostate cancer, the specialist explains that it is necessary to assess the biotype of each patient and, when a younger man, surgery to remove the tumor is the most indicated.

“Radiotherapy also has a great result. When there is no chance of a cure, but it is possible to prolong the patient’s life for up to 10 years, hormonal blockade is performed, a cut in testosterone with quarterly injections, which prevents tumor growth and delays the disease, maintaining a very high quality of life. good for the patient”, he says.