Blumenau registers second death in November

A 77-year-old woman was the second Covid-19 victim of November in Blumenau. She had been hospitalized since November 4th and, according to the city hall, she had comorbidities.

Two deaths were registered last Friday, 5. However, the victims died in July and August and only had the virus confirmed by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the Municipality, together with the Dive, this week.

This Sunday, 7, the city recorded 21 new cases of the coronavirus. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 68,062 records. Of these, 664 did not survive, 67,129 have already gone through the quarantine period and 270 are still undergoing treatment.

There are currently 251 residents of Blumenau in isolation and 19 in hospitals in the city. In all, the City of Blumenau has already made 281,101 tests for Covid-19. In the last 24 hours, 216 exams were processed.

The ICUs have 24.2% of beds occupied, with 12 people from Blumenau and four patients from other cities. In the ward, there are seven patients from Blumenau and six from other cities, with an occupancy rate of 7.3%.

Vaccination

In the last 24 hours, eight vaccines were administered from the first dose (265,691 vaccinated so far), 1,777 from the second dose or single dose (214,842 immunized so far), 955 from the booster dose (16,439 immunized so far).

The Covid-19 Vaccination Center located in Sector 3 of Vila Germânica Park, continues to apply the second dose against Covid-19 to people with appointments and applying the advance payment from Pfizer, for those who have rescheduled. The service takes place from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 10 pm.

