Bolsa Família comes to an end amid uncertainty about its successor | Economy

It is amidst uncertainties about its successor that Bolsa Família, after 18 years, comes to an end. At least for now.

The program leaves the scene revoked by Provisional Measure 1.061, published on August 10 this year. The MP, which created Auxílio Brasil, determined that, 90 days after its publication, the 2004 law that established the Bolsa Família would be revoked.

For the beneficiaries – who received the last installment of the grant in October – there are uncertainties about the new program, whose payments are scheduled to start this month, but who still suffer from uncertainties about the amounts and source of funds.

The Ministry of Citizenship reaffirmed in a statement on Friday (5) that the payments of Auxílio Brasil will start on the 17th and will follow the usual schedule of Bolsa Família. “The operation of Auxílio Brasil will be regulated by means of a decree to be published in the next few days,” he added.

According to the folder, the average value of the benefit for those who already receive Bolsa Família will be corrected by 17.84% in November, with the ministry’s own budget.

The final amount of the permanent Brazil Aid, however, has not yet been formally announced and the payment of at least R$400 has now become a promise for December and continues to depend on the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios.

Questions about the financing of the new program

Resources for payments, however, are not guaranteed. Budget specialists warn that, in order to pay the benefit in November, Congress must approve a bill sent by the government that transfers R$ 9.3 billion from the Bolsa Família budget to the budget for the new program.

According to the legislative technicians, the approval of the project is a necessary formality for the government to be able to use the money from the old program in the new version.

Find out what changes from Bolsa Família to Auxílio Brasil

“In December, after the approval of the PEC of precatório, the federal government will pay a supplement that will guarantee to each family, until December 2022, the receipt of at least R$ 400 monthly. Brazil will receive the new amount retroactively,” informed Citizenship.

To make room in the spending ceiling for the permanent benefit of Auxílio Brasil, the economic area says it has changes in the precatório rules (debts of the Union already recognized by the courts), which are considered mandatory expenses. But analysts have indicated that it would be possible to increase the program without exceeding the expenditure limit, using, for example, resources earmarked for parliamentary amendments.

Running against time, the government has alternatives if Brazil’s Auxílio cannot be paid this month. One of them is a new extension of Emergency Aid – which also paid its last installment in October.

On the other hand, Bolsa Família can be ‘resurrected’: a new provisional measure can be edited to modify the deadline for revocation of the program. Another possibility would be that Congress, while the MP is being processed, suppresses the section that revokes the program. But, at least for now, it’s over.

Over the past week, doubts about the end of Bolsa Família and the rules of the government’s new social program have caused queues at the Cadastro Único posts in cities across the country. See the video below:

Doubts about the new Bolsa Família lead hundreds of people to line up overnight

The Ministry of Citizenship states that Auxílio Brasil will automatically include people already registered with Bolsa Família and that “there is no need to re-register”.

“This month, around 14.6 million families will be benefited. In December, the number of families served will rise to 17 million, which corresponds to the entire public already qualified and other families that meet the program’s eligibility criteria, resetting to zero the waiting line,” he informed.

History of Bolsa Família

Bolsa Família was created in 2003, by then President Lula. But its foundation came from before: the program came from the unification of a series of existing benefits. Back then, the amount paid was R$50 per family in extreme poverty, with an increase of up to R$45 depending on the family composition.

With a cost considered low, Bolsa Família has managed in its 18 years of history to reduce poverty, reduce child mortality, and improve indicators of food insecurity among the poorest.

“With very little expenditure, which did not reach half a percent of GDP, he managed to break the vicious circle of poverty,” recalls Sandra Brandão, an economist at the Seade Foundation. “Nobody imagined that a program with such a low cost, applied from all over the country by such a large volume of people, could work so well.”

Public spending on Bolsa Família increased systematically between 2004 and 2013 — when it peaked at R$38.4 billion, according to official data. In the first year of Bolsonaro’s administration, in 2019, it totaled BRL 33.5 billion and, last year, it dropped to BRL 10.1 billion — as the needy population received part of the benefit through emergency aid.

VALUES TRANSFERRED BY THE BOLSA FAMÍLIA IN BRL BILLION (AMOUNTS CORRECTED BY IPCA) Source: REPORT – CMAP (*2020 figure was complemented by emergency aid)

An IPEA study released in 2019 showed that, in 2017, the program’s transfers lifted 3.4 million people out of extreme poverty and another 3.2 million out of poverty. And, from 2001 to 2015, the program was responsible for a 10% reduction in inequality in the country.

The same IPEA also showed that each real invested in the program generates R$1.8 in GDP, creating a beneficial effect for the country’s growth.

Economist Sandra Brandão, from the Seada Foundation, also points out that there were positive effects on health and education, with a 58% drop in infant mortality, an increase in school attendance and – thanks to an improvement in food – on children’s height.

A report published by the Public Policy Monitoring and Evaluation Council of the Ministry of Economy, as early as 2020, pointed out that “the program has successfully managed to significantly reduce poverty in Brazil”.

Armando Castelar: Brazil doesn’t need to break spending ceiling to make Brazil Aid feasible

Lag and readjustment of the benefit to the poorest

In recent years, however, the benefit has been suffering a strong lag. The last adjustment was still in 2017, and inflation has eroded much of the purchasing power since then. According to FGV economist Marcelo Neri, Bolsa Família would need a 32.2% readjustment today just to recover losses since 2014 – more than the 20% announced for Auxílio Brasil.

“He’s been being dehydrated for a few years now,” recalls Neri.

Sandra Brandão points out that, in view of this loss, “it is absolutely necessary to readjust” the value of the benefit – whatever the name –, even more in the face of rising inflation. “If we used the World Bank parameter, it would mean something like a benefit of R$ 300 per individual benefit”, he points out.

The criticisms about the new program come not in relation to the readjustment, but to the way in which it is being operationalized, with the untimely overflow of the spending ceiling to finance a social program in an election year, and without a guarantee of resources beyond 2022.