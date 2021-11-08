Bolsa Família is officially extinct today, 8; understand what changes

After 18 years of being the only source of income for millions of Brazilians, Bolsa Família is officially extinct as of this Monday, November 8th. Decision is part of Provisional Measure No. 1,061, of August 9, 2021, which regulates the creation of Auxílio Brasil.

With the measure, Bolsa Família will be reformulated and incorporated, as well as six other assistance policies for income transfer, in the new social benefit. The program created in 2003 during the administration of former president Lula (PT) made its last payment on October 29 of this year.

Without the benefit, 13.9 million families have no income guarantee until Auxílio Brasil is fully defined. Even with the uncertainties, the Federal Government affirms that the payment will begin this month, on November 17th, already with a revision in the values.

In practice, each family will have an adjustment of 17.84%, below the 20% widely publicized by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (No Party). The average payment to beneficiaries will be at the level of R$ 217.18.

The new average value takes into account the basic benefit revision from R$89 to R$100 paid to all those enrolled in the social program. In addition to the increase in the Variable Benefit Linked to Adolescents from R$48 to R$57 and the payment of R$57 in other variable payments associated with the program.

Even with the changes, the average monthly payment is below the R$ 400 promised by the Federal Government and widely defended by Bolsonaro. In addition, estimates from the allied base highlight that around 5.4 million people served by Bolsa Família may have reduced monthly income with the migration to Auxílio Brasil.

Who will be entitled to Brazil Aid?

The payment of Auxílio Brasil will be granted essentially to low-income families, as Bolsa Família, thus, who will be entitled to:

Have an updated registration in the Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico)

Lives in extreme poverty with a monthly family income of up to R$100 per person

From a poor family with a monthly family income of at most R$200

How do I know if I am entitled to Brazil Aid?

In November, in the first release of Auxílio Brasil, the Ministry of Citizenship states that the payment will be made exclusively to those who were already included in the Bolsa Família deposit base. Thus, everyone who received the Bolsa Família will receive the Auxílio Brasil in November without the need to re-register.

The expansion to new subscribers will take place in December with the aim of reaching the mark of 17 million beneficiaries. The folder, however, conditions the expansion to the approval of the Constitutional Amendment Proposal (PEC).

How to register for Auxílio Brasil?

Until the publication of this article, the rules on how to register for Brazil Aid had not yet been fully defined. However, as the program is a reformulation of Bolsa Família, the main entry point for those who wish to apply for the Auxílio Brasil is through the realization and updating of the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico).

To enroll in CadÚnico, it is necessary to choose a representative of the family who must go to a service point of the Reference Center for Social Assistance (Cras) with a document from each family member. It is not possible to register online.

How to receive Brazil Aid?

The payment of Auxílio Brasil will be made in the same way as Bolsa Família, thus, the deposits will occur in a staggered way based on the Social Identification Number (NIS) of each user. This means that payment will not take place for everyone on the same day, although the funds are always released in the second half of each month.

Thus, those who already received Bolsa Família, will be able to move the amount to be received by Auxílio Brasil in the same way as they did with the payments of Bolsa Família. In addition, for new subscribers, the Federal Government plans to use the payment logistics network created for Emergency Aid, thus making the payment through the digital accounts created at Caixa.

Brazil Aid Value

This is one of the points that still remain without a concrete definition. The average payment estimated by the Federal Government is R$300. However, the Ministry of Citizenship emphasizes that the payment can range from less than R$100 to more than R$500 with the addition of ancillary payments.

However, the budget to support such values ​​is a major obstacle to fulfilling such promises. Thus, for payment to start in November, the adjustment will be 17.84% of the amount previously paid by Bolsa Família.

Thus, if the user received R$150 previously, in November they will receive R$176.79 with an increase of 17.84% implemented. Level is below the 20% initially promised. However, the Ministry of Citizenship states that the payment will be at least R$ 400 between December 2021 and December 2022 for all those previously enrolled in Bolsa Família before its extinction.

How does Brazil Aid work?



The Auxílio Brasil program was created based on the reformulation of Bolsa Família and the incorporation of six other benefits. Thus, the social program will assume two payment phases. The first concerns the basic payment quotas that will be made to all beneficiaries as follows:

Early Childhood: For families with children between zero and 36 months of age.

Family Composition: For family groups with young people up to 21 years old who are enrolled in any formal educational institution.

Overcoming Extreme Poverty: Paid for families that even receiving the first two shares do not obtain a monthly income higher than R$ 178 per member.

In addition, the Ministry of Citizenship highlights another six payments that will be released to those who meet additional requirements. It will be through these accessory payments that the value of Auxílio Brasil can reach more than R$ 500 per month. Check out the full list:

School Sport Aid: Paid for families between 12 and 17 years old who excel in official school championships. It can be paid as an additional without time limit.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship: Extra payment limited to 12 installments for families with students performing well in academic and scientific competitions.

Citizen Child: Paid for a guardian for a child up to 48 months old who works, but has no one to leave the child with and also cannot get places in day care centers or full-time public schools.

Rural Productive Inclusion: Additional valid for two years for family farmers registered in the CadÚnico

Urban Productive Inclusion: Paid as an extra for those who receive the Auxílio Brasil and get a job in the formal job market.

Transition Compensation Benefit: It will be paid as a compensation for those who received Bolsa Família and, when migrating to Auxílio Brasil, the monthly amount will be reduced with the change of social program.

Who receives Emergency Aid will receive Brazil Aid?

Although Auxílio Brasil is a substitute for Bolsa Família, estimates by the Ministry of Citizenship indicate that at least 20 million people will be without any kind of income as of November. This is because not everyone who received the transfer created in the pandemic will be entitled to the new social program

