Bolsonaro from the 2022 election will be different from what he played in 2018

posted on 11/08/2021 05:55 / updated on 11/8/2021 05:56



Bolsonaro speaks to supporters in Piraí do Sul (PR), on Saturday, during a motorcycle through the city streets: reelection dispute – (credit: Clauber Cleber Caetano/PR)

With unusual rhetoric and wearing an out-of-the-system candidate costume, against “all that’s out there”, then Congressman Jair Bolsonaro did something that was unusual until then: he won an election with virtually no television time and no boost. by great and traditional chiefs of Brazilian politics. The anti-PT sentiment and the “outsider” speech designed for social networks gave him the leadership in electoral polls after the arrest of his main opponent: former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

After two years and 10 months of government, numerous institutional crises, scandals, 607,000 deaths due to the pandemic and a very serious economic crisis, which takes the sleep of millions of Brazilians, the Bolsonaro pre-candidate for the 2022 elections is very different from that what many called the “phenomenon” three years ago. According to a PoderData survey released last week, 58% of respondents disapprove of their government. Those who approve are 33%, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points.

When it comes to voting intentions, Lula’s return to the race has been extremely harmful to the president, who appears to be stationed in second place in all polls and losing to practically all candidates in run-off simulations. Despite the poor performance in polls, Bolsonaro has strengthened, during the government, his presence on social networks and the tendency is for him to continue betting on this strategy to speak directly with the radicals who support him.

Atualmente, Bolsonaro tem 7,1 milhões de seguidores no Twitter; 14.5 million followers on Facebook; 18.9 million on Instagram; 3.5 million subscribers on its YouTube channel and 1 million followers on Telegram, a social network similar to WhatsApp without mechanisms against spreading fake news, such as limiting the sharing of the same content in text or limiting participants in groups.

If all networks are added together, the total number of followers is 45 million. However, the president’s supporters may be on more than one network, so it is not possible to know exactly the total number of unique followers. This number demonstrates a strength that the favorite in the polls does not have and that should make a difference in the campaign. Lula has just over 11 million followers in total, considering the same networks.

André Eler, deputy director of digital consultancy Bites, points out that in 2018, social networks were the basis of Bolsonaro’s victory and now, with growth provided by the publicity of the president’s position, the tendency is for him to have a great advantage to spread his content and reach new audiences, even those who don’t.

“More important than his size was his ability to keep growing. Creating facts, transforming facts into something suitable for him. He has a size that has no equal, this can be an advantage. Lula has only about about 10 million and he is the strongest candidate. But anyway, it is a significant enough volume for his message to reach a relevant portion of the population,” he says.

The expert clarifies, however, that Bolsonaro will only be able to grow if it manages to generate facts with a higher level of engagement — that is, that are more attractive for shares, likes and comments. “He needs a level of tension and polarization and temperature of the speech that is too high, which he is not always able to maintain. And in some networks there is already this difficulty in continuing to grow so much. On Youtube he is exceptional, they dominate the strategies a lot. “he says.

According to Eler, the president’s peaks of engagement occurred on days of bombshells, such as the stab wound, when he was still a candidate, inauguration day, in 2019, the speech against closing trade with the arrival of the pandemic and the clash with institutions such as the Judiciary. He explains that, on social media, what motivates more interaction is passionate speech and more combative rhetoric – which are part of Bolsonaro’s coping policy.

Meanwhile, other pre-candidates are betting on a strategy focused on the networks to achieve similar results. Ciro Gomes (PDT), for example, has appeared in podcasts and broadcast content with a youth theme, with references to games. João Doria (PSDB) embraced the memes and often hits Bolsonaro’s lines on the networks. Guilherme Boulos (PSol), on the other hand, shares content with a language also aimed at young people. For Eler, these are “very small initiatives close to the size of Bolsonaro”.

extremism remains

With several defeats and the risk of impeachment for the crime of responsibility, Bolsonaro was forced to retreat from his radical behavior, especially with regard to democracy. This, however, does not mean that the president is a more “peace and love” version of the extremist who was elected in 2018. That is what explains Cláudio Couto, political scientist and coordinator of the Professional Masters in Management and Public Policy (MPGPP) at the EAESP-FGV. “I think this turbulent government is what could be expected along the trajectory of Bolsonaro. It would be difficult to assume anything other than a government like this, having been a deputy without intellectual consistency, with disrespect for democracy. This Bolsonaro government is not is different from the Bolsonaro deputy.”