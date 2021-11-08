Bolsonaro on PEC of precatório: ‘We’re going to have problems in the Senate’ – Economy

BRASILIA – The President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged this Monday, 8, that the government may face problems to approve the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of precatoria at the Senate, if the text passes the Chamber in the second round – the vote is scheduled for Tuesday, 9. “It passed the first round in the Chamber, I think it passes the second. We are going to have problems in the Senate,” said Bolsonaro in an interview aired by radio Jovem Pan Curitiba.

Project to enable the payment of BRL 400 of the Brazil Aid in 2022, election year, the PEC of court orders – which postpones the payment of court orders (debts that the government is required to pay by court decisions) and changes the correction of the spending ceiling (rule that prevents expenses from growing at a rate higher than the inflation – was approved last week in the first round in the Chamber with 312 votes, just four more than necessary.

The regimental maneuvers of voting, sponsored by the President of the House, Arthur Lira (Progressives-AL), however, were challenged in the Supreme Court (STF), which asked for explanations about the rite.

If, on the one hand, the Chamber has remained faithful to the government under the control of Lira, an ally of Planalto, the Senate, on the other hand, shows resistance to stamping the Executive’s proposals in the presidency of Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG).

To Jovem Pan Curitiba, Bolsonaro assured that the payment of court orders in installments, a measure provided for in the PEC, is not a default and, once again, criticized the STF’s stance of asking for the settlement of the Union’s debts that have already become final. “I don’t want to comment on the Supreme Court, but it is a measure that seems to be more political than economic,” he declared.

The president once again defended Brazil’s Aid, even though it is necessary to change the spending ceiling, a change also provided for in the PEC of the precatório. “A country that projects an excess of R$ 300 billion in revenue cannot allocate another R$ 30 [bilhões] to meet the needy?” asked the Chief Executive.

Petrobras

Once again in an attempt to shield himself from criticism about the rise in fuel prices, Bolsonaro returned to throwing the problem into the lap of Petrobras and to criticize the company. “The dividends are, in my opinion, absurd. R$31 billion in three months. I don’t want the Union to have this fantastic profit”, he stated.

At the end of October, Bolsonaro had already said that Petrobras could not make a very high profit, causing a negative impact on the financial market. The oil company posted a profit of R$31.14 billion in the third quarter of this year.

The president still criticized Petrobras’ pricing policy, which he called wrong. “We are self-sufficient in oil, it doesn’t justify that. We cannot be enslaved to the price abroad”, he stated, regarding the alignment of price adjustments in Brazil to the variation of oil in the international market. “Profit of Petrobras, over the years, a large part goes to shareholders,” he added.