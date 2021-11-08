Book tells the controversial evolution of customs in Brazil around motis – Politics

With police support, the self-styled ”Father Alarcon’ took groups of faithful to the door of the motis, in the 1960s/70s, to embarrass couples (photo: NELSON SANTOS/O CRUZEIRO MAGAZINE/1966) One of the most famous motis of the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte left the scene and not everyone noticed the lights going out. Still vigorous forty, located at the intersection of Sabar, on the border between that municipality and the capital, Green Park was demolished during the pandemic to create a cash-and-carry store, scheduled to open at the end of the month. If it leaves nostalgia and evokes memories, the old building surrounded by trees will become a page in the lives of miners and miners who, since the establishment’s opening in 1976, have enjoyed the intimacy of two – sometimes, three, you never know. In Minas, like Green Park, the history of motis goes far, there are intense cases, full of surprises, some amplified by intolerance, and, as always when there is sex involved, of people interested in catching or disturbing the moments of pleasure of others.

Many of the Brazilian stories, including those from Minas Gerais, populate the recently-released book “Os motis ea Poder – From persecution by security agents to sponsorship by the military dictatorship”, a vast panorama of the sector from the 1920s to the present, authored by journalists Cia Guedes – from São Paulo – and Murilo Fiuza de Melo – from Pará and living in Rio de Janeiro. To begin with, Murilo guarantees that motis are not in decay: “In our country, they have regional characteristics, they manage to reinvent themselves in each different region. The Brazilian model is unique in the world, there is no contact between people and people who work at the motel”. No wonder that the environment inspired songs by Roberto Carlos and rock songs by Rita Lee, gained specific studies in architecture and, sometimes, migrated to the couple’s room, with mirrors on the ceiling, round beds, pulsating lighting.

If today people have complete privacy in motis, it is worth saying that this was not always the case. In the 1970s, there were the “motel paparazzi”, photographers who went into hiding to catch those of their interest – usually married people in forbidden encounters with lovers (in the broadest sense of the word). Then they would go on the attack, threatening the victims by presenting the portraits in black and white.

“SANTO DO PAU HOLLOW”



Squeezed between the laws of desire and the force of false morality, motel patrons from Belo Horizonte struggled in the late 1960s and early 1970s. In the book, the authors tell the story of Luiz Mrio Villarroel Alarcon (1926-1998 ), self-styled Father Alarcon, a supposed Bolivian, who, in the 1950s, asked for asylum in Brazil, claiming to be politically persecuted in his country. “In the 1960s, he was popular in the interior of Minas Gerais, where he rallied crowds with his ‘miracles’ until he moved to Belo Horizonte.” According to an article published on 12/3/1966, in the extinct magazine “O Cruzeiro”, the priest, then 40 years old and called “The new messiah of the Minas Gerais”, lived between Oliveira and Carmo da Mata and still in Divinpolis , Midwest of the state.

In the capital, with the support of the police, Father Alarcon led groups of believers, in procession, of the Brazilian Catholic Church, a dissent from the Catholic Church, against the motis of the Pampulha region. “They would head, at night, to the front of the establishments and, with candles in their hands, they protested against those ‘houses of Satan’. The intention was to create embarrassment to the couples who arrived there”, says Murilo, explaining that Alarcon was nothing but a saint of the hollow wood, having been convicted of pedophilia and, even after serving a sentence in So Paulo, accused of committing the same crime on other occasions. “Twice, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) tried to expel him from the country. In vain. No country accepted it.”

The crusade undertaken by Alarcon led to police raids, vehicles parked outside the motels to embarrass couples, closed establishments and a lot of fighting in justice carried out by the persistence of the “moteleiros”. Until, on July 30, 1970, the State of Minas (one of the sources of research for journalists) brought the headline: “Motis win fights in Justice”, putting an end to a hard wrestling match.

Alarcon lived for nearly 20 years under probation. In 1985, in a consultation with the Brazilian embassy in La Paz, Bolivia, at the request of the Federal Police, it was discovered that there had never been a person named Luiz Mrio Villarroel Alarcon at any time, let alone a political persecutor. “The ‘Joo de Deus’ of the motis died forgotten on July 8, 1998. He was 68 years old and lived in Bairro Rio Branco, next to the motis of Pampulha that he fought so hard”, highlights Murilo, in a comparison with Goiás medium Joo Teixeira of Faria, the John of God or John of Abadinia.

MORES



The objective of the work, observes Murilo, is to present a broad panel of the evolution of customs in Brazil, based on facts surrounding the motis and their ancestors, the so-called high-turnover hotels. “The first of them, inaugurated in 1926, is still standing, albeit inactive: the Hotel Leblon, in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro (RJ), where, as the journalist and writer Antonio Maria said (1921-1964), it was possible ‘to love without punishment’”.

In short, motis can be said to be “sons of suspicious hotels”. At the beginning of the riots boom, in the 1960s, people pronounced the word wet mouth, as if each letter contained an indecency. “It is true that, over time, and after a lot of repression against women, they were able, in the motel room, to liberate themselves sexually with their husband, far from the daily tribulations, from the children, in short, from the domestic environment”.

Tax incentives in the dictatorship



An important part of the book “The motis and power – From persecution by security agents to sponsorship by the military dictatorship”, by Cia Guedes and Murilio Fiuza de Melo, refers to the country’s military dictatorship (1964-1985). The authors expose “the contradictions of the discourse of the ‘defense of morals and good customs of the Brazilian family’, used by the military to garner support from part of Brazilian society for the regime”. The authors found that “despite the moralistic discourse and the iron hand to control changes in customs, the military dictatorship financed the construction and consolidation of the motis, emblematic space for the practice of free sex in the country, which spread throughout the territory to from 1968”.

According to them, “the release of public resources and fiscal incentives occurred in the most repressive governments of the regime, of Generals Artur da Costa e Silva (1899-1969), who imposed the AI-5 (Institutional Act), and Emlio Garrastazu Mdici ( 1905-1985), in which the torture of opponents was institutionalized as a State practice.”

In one of the chapters, the authors wrote that public money flowed into these establishments initially unintentionally. “The government identified tourism, called the ‘smoke-free industry’, with great potential to leverage economic growth in Brazil. Then, in 1966, he created the Brazilian Tourism Company (Embratur), designing a plan to provide the country with hotel infrastructure. The idea was also to encourage the nascent automobile industry, which had settled here at the beginning of Juscelino Kubitschek’s administration (1956-1961). The military included the American model of the “motorist’s hotel”, from which the word motel originates, among the means of accommodation that would receive financing and incentives.”

But the plans were trampled by the sexual revolution, favored by the emergence of the contraceptive pill, and the drop in the price of cars in the country. “As the journalist and writer Carlos Heitor Cony (1926-2018) said, God created the pill and the car, but it was the devil who brought them together, allowing entrepreneurs, mainly Spanish and Portuguese immigrants, to make a fortune with sex. Unlike their predecessors, the so-called ‘suspicious’ or ‘high turnover’ hotels, which also had a strong presence of Iberians among their owners, the motels did not exclusively serve prostitution. The change in customs allowed the nascent and progressively motorized urban middle class to enjoy the pleasures of mobility and sex.”

Between 1968 and 1974, such establishments were born and flourished. “Motels spread to the largest capitals and then to medium-sized cities, financed with public resources thanks to the lack of supervision. In the end, most motels didn’t even need funding, because it was a very good business, which exploded across the country.”

Based on interviews and extensive research, the authors reveal the intimate relationships between the military and the motes. “One of the examples is the Motel Dunas, still in operation in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio. The inauguration, on a night in July 1973, was attended by General Joo Baptista de Oliveira Figueiredo (1918-1999). head of the Military Cabinet of Mdici, who would become, 12 years later, the last president of the military dictatorship. The general’s children were friends with the son of one of Dunas’ partners, and they even had business in common.”

The history of the riots also brings to light a crime that occurred in Rio in 1975, when actress Leila Cravo (1953-2020) was found naked and unconscious on the asphalt of Avenida Niemeyer. Then at age 22, she survived, and the police concluded it was an attempted suicide, despite all evidence leading to a case of violence against the woman.

“FAMILY” AND “BALADA”



According to the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH), the capital has 81 operating motises, concentrated mostly in the Center-South, Northwest and Pampulha regions. The establishment with the earliest opening date – 26/09/1968 – has the official name of Coimbra Hotel Ltda., in Centro. “But its main activity that appears in the registry is that of a motel”, says a note from the PBH.

If the famous Green Park left the scene, it remains in the hands of the company Maquin o Forest Hills, in the Anel Rodovirio, Bairro Sumar, Regio Noroeste. Both were built – the first in 1976, the second in 1986 – by the entrepreneur Dcio Drummond (1930-2011) and founder of the Hotel Ouro Minas, which turns 25 in 2021.

An employee of Ouro Minas says, in a good-humored tone, that “Green Park was the ‘families’ motel”, due to its character of receiving generations and more generations, while Forest Hills, the club’s. With 35 years in the market, Forest Hills has a young commercial brand. “We got phone calls from parents saying they were going to Green Park. There are a lot of stories.” The Villefort attackejo consultancy reported that the demolition of the Green Park took place between the end of 2020 and the beginning of this year, after the purchase of the property in July/August of last year. On the ground, “a large, spacious and modern store” will be opened.

DEPOSITIONS



Interviews were granted to the





State of Minas, with fictitious names



•



“My grandfather told me that in the 1950s he had a ‘garonnire’, a small apartment for his romantic dates. I, then 23 years old, confided that I liked motels, taking my Volkswagen Beetle, the road, and forgetting about life. Times have changed, and today I don’t mind seeing my youngest son arriving with his boyfriend to sleep in his room. Better than being out on the street, exposed to robberies. But the two also like motels, the adventurous atmosphere. Each one knows about himself – after all, the issue is not the space, but the desire”



Pedro, 60 years old, teacher



•



“How long don’t I go to a motel! The first time, I was very young. It was so new that I didn’t sleep all night in that round bed. Afterwards, already married, I fell in love with a co-worker and our option was motels. Every day in one. With him, I even ended up in a dive in the center of Belo Horizonte. But I also had a lot of fun in the hot tub. It was a way out of normality. Motel, for me, is still sexy and has a kind of forbidden”



Barbara, 39 years old, self-employed



•



“When I was a bachelor, I used to go to Sabar’s clover motis a lot. I confess that I’ve been in trouble. At one time, I was dating a married woman, and the husband, suspicious, began to watch. One afternoon he followed us in his brightly colored car. We arrived at the motel and I noticed he was right behind, so I asked the doorman not to let him in to avoid confusion. And what did he manage to get to the room we were in? To get out of the suffocation, I had the help of the motel staff: as soon as the husband came in screaming, an employee entered the room, lay down on the bed, and my lover left quickly. Movie thing. He was most ungracious. Meanwhile, the woman took a taxi and arrived home before him”



Joo, 45 years old, electrician

