Born to Corinthians, Dentinho terminates with Shakhtar and goes free on the market

Forward Dentinho terminated on Monday his contract with Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, which was valid until December, and is free on the market. Created by Corinthians and quoted at the club in several transfer windows, the player has time to decide his future after the friendly departure of the European club.

The last time Dentinho had his name connected with Timão was for the 2021 season, when he returned to São Paulo for vacations, but the club did not make any attempt to acquire its economic rights.

The athlete had a contract until June 2021 with the Ukrainians and ended up renewing the relationship for another six months in order to help the club in the process of assembling the new squad, full of young players – mostly Brazilians.

As Shakhtar is practically eliminated from the Champions League, however, the presence was not necessary and Dentinho is now available to any club in the world. The player is 32 years old.

Dentinho leaves Ukraine with 197 games and 29 goals scored in Shakhtar’s shirt, undergoing a transition from attacking midfielder in his first seven years to the center forward role since 2018 and 2019.

If the numbers are not impressive in Ukraine, the player is still the second top scorer for Corinthians this century, with 55 goals scored between 2007 and 2011. Jô, another youngster from the base, surpassed Dentinho this year.

See more at: Corinthians Base and Corinthians History.