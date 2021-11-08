Botafogo massacres Vasco, sinks rival and assumes leadership of Serie B – 11/07/2021

In the duel of opposites in São Januário, Botafogo thrashed Vasco by 4-0 and took the lead of Serie B. With goals from Marco Antônio (2), Navarro and Diego Gonçalves, Alvinegro left the rival, who is eight points away of the G-4, in an even more desperate situation.

With the need to win, the owners of the house launched the attack and tried to suffocate their rivals from the start. More cautious, Bota knew how to explore the spaces left to settle the game in a surgical way.

On Wednesday (10), the Vasco residents receive a visit from Vitória, at 9:30 pm, in São Januário. The Alvinegros face Ponte Preta, on Thursday (11), 7pm, at Moisés Lucarelli.

Who did well: Oyama lies down and rolls over

Shirt 5 was Botafogo’s midfield conductor and took over the game. Precise in the passes, he set the pace for the team and gave speed to the men in front. With a beautiful pitch of the ball, he found Marco Antônio to score one of his goals. The afternoon’s top scorer was another individual highlight of a team that made an excellent collective performance in the Vasco team.

Who was wrong: Léo Matos harms the team

Vasco’s situation was not good, but Léo Matos made the mission practically impossible. At 25 minutes into the first half, the full-back gave Pedro Castro a strong entry and took the second yellow card, being sent off in the sequence. He had taken the first warning for fault in Navarro. Coach Fernando Diniz pulled Zeca to cover the hole left.

No goal! Cano succumbs with the team

Even after losing the penalty against Guarani, top scorer Cano did not lose prestige with the fan and is still the fan’s great hope for goals. With a completely disorganized team, the Argentine was lost among the defenders and only had one chance to submit. In a strong kick, the shirt 14 was stopped by Diego Loureiro. In the second half, the player was replaced by Gabriel Pec.

Vasco: a team on the verge of a nervous breakdown

Vasco entered the field willing to suffocate the rival and get a victory that would keep the flame of access to Serie B lit. The team started at the top, pushed Bota into their field, but completely collapsed after Alvinegros opened the scoring. From then on, the team could no longer reorganize itself and the situation worsened with the expulsion of Léo Matos. The team did not surrender, but the attempts were much more based on will than on elaborate plays.

Botafogo: intelligence to settle the classic

With the rival desperate for victory, Bota started the game cautiously and knew how to handle the initial pressure. Given the spaces offered, Alvinegro fitted a counterattack and opened the count. From then on, Botafogo was totally sovereign in the game and didn’t take unnecessary risks, taking even more advantage of the opponent’s disorganization to settle the derby in the first half. Very well organized, the team had good individual performances by names like Marco Antônio, Oyama, Carlinhos and Navarro.

Chronology

At 11 minutes into the game, Bota pulled a high-speed counterattack and Marco Antônio submitted to open the scoring. At 19, Diego Gonçalves crossed as far as Navarro extended. At 35, Marco Antônio received a free kick, took off, dribbled the goalkeeper and scored another one. At 8 in the second half, Lucão left the goal badly and Diego Gonçalves headed it. In the review, the VAR indicated an offside and the goal was disallowed. Judge Luiz Flávio de Oliveira, however, turned back and the goal was confirmed.

Vasco’s scolding

The Vasco fans’ patience in the stands came to an end with Marco Antônio’s goal. When he missed a shot, Morato was harassed by fans in São Januário. In the warm-up, he and full-back Zeca had already been the target of some Vasco fans. With the rout consummated, mocking cries of “olé” were heard as the team exchanged passes.

Idol souvenir

Vasco celebrated the centenary of the birth of Ademir de Menezes, one of the greatest idols in the club’s history. Players wore a shirt with a stamp depicting the date. Ademir would be 100 years old tomorrow (8).

New in shirts

In today’s match, Vasco and Botafogo were reinforced by a brand of deodorants, which stamped the title of their campaign on the appreciation of clothing on both uniforms.

DATASHEET

VASCO 0 X 4 BOTAFOGO

Competition: Series B of the Brazilian Championship

Local: São Januário, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Day: November 7, 2021, Sunday

Schedule: 16h

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (SP)

assistants: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (SP) and Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

VAR: Vinicius Furlan (SP)

Goals: Marco Antônio, at 11 minutes of the first half; Rafael Navarro, at 19 minutes of the first half; Marco Antônio, 35 minutes into the first half; Diego Gonçalves, 8 minutes into the second half.

Yellow cards: Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Andrey (VAS); Pedro Castro (BOT)

Red cards: Leo Matos (VAS)

Vasco: Lucão; Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, MT (Andrey) and Marquinhos Gabriel; Morato (Wálber), Nenê and Cano (Gabriel Pec). Technician: Fernando Diniz

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges (Ronald), Carli, Kanu and Carlinhos; Oyama, Pedro Castro and Marco Antônio (Matheus Frizzo); Warley (Rafael), Diego Gonçalves (Luiz Henrique) and Navarro (Rafel Moura). Technician: Enderson Moreira