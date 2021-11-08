Bottas helps Verstappen, is touched by Ricciardo and creates havoc in Mexico

Before the salseiro in turn 1, Max Verstappen took the lead at the start in Mexico (Photo: F1/Twitter)

The confusion of the Mexico GP start (Video: Band)

The long straight of the boxes at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez, which precedes the first corner, tends to create confusion at the start. And that’s exactly what happened this Sunday (7), but with an impressive extension: he started in the first position and stopped in the last ones. One man was the protagonist: Valtteri Bottas.

The Finn came out on pole and ended up giving a vacuum to Max Verstappen, who used Bottas cleverly to increase his speed and move from third to lead before the opening corner. Lewis Hamilton was second, but Bottas fell. Around turn two, he was touched by a Daniel Ricciardo who had nowhere to go.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

The touch between Ricciardo and Bottas (Photo: Reproduction)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube! Click here.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram!

Ricciardo had damage to the front wing and had to go to the pits, while Bottas rotated and created problems for those behind. Mick Schumacher and Yuki Tsunoda were caught in the cake and knocked. The two two damages were enough for the abandonment. Esteban Ocon did not crash, but he had to leave the track and found himself confused.

The result was to overthrow all of Mercedes’ optimism after Saturday, with Verstappen in the lead on the first lap. The incident caused the safety car to paint on the track and stay for about five minutes.

O BIG PRIZE follow the Mexico City GP LIVE and IN REAL TIME.