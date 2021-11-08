Brazil completes one week with moving average of deaths by Covid below 300 | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Sunday (7) 64 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the total number of deaths reaching 609,484 since the start of the pandemic. With that, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was 232 – below the 250 mark by the 5th day (and below 300 by the 7th day). Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -31% and points fall for the fourth day in a row.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Sunday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Monday (1): 296

Tuesday (2): 261

Wednesday (3): 225

Thursday (4): 227

Friday (5): 230

Saturday (6): 237

Sunday (7): 232

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

ten states did not register deaths within 24 hours: Acre, Amapá, Amazonas, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Piauí, Rondônia, Roraima, Sergipe.

The Health Department of the Federal District (DF) informed on Friday (5) that will no longer release data on cases and deaths on weekends and holidays. Information will only be released on business days. According to the agency, the decision was motivated “by the drop in data collection on non-working days”.

the states of Tocantins, Mato Grosso do Sul and Espírito Santo, in turn, did not update data this Sunday.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic, 21,877,828 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 5,774 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 9,896 new diagnoses per day. This represents a variation of -17% in relation to cases registered in two weeks, which indicates fall in the diagnoses.

At its worst, the curve of the national moving average reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 609,484

609,484 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 64

64 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 232 (variation in 14 days: -31%)

232 (variation in 14 days: -31%) Total confirmed cases: 21,877,828

21,877,828 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 5,774

5,774 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,896 (variation in 14 days: -17%)

On the rise (2 states): RN and SP

RN and SP In stability (6 states): AP, RS, SC, PB, PE, MG

AP, RS, SC, PB, PE, MG Falling (15 states): AC, AM, PA, RO, RR, GO, MT, PR, AL, BA, CE, MA, PI, SE, RJ

AC, AM, PA, RO, RR, GO, MT, PR, AL, BA, CE, MA, PI, SE, RJ Did not update data (3 states and the DF): MS, TO, ES

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

56.06% of the population took the second or single dose of Covid vaccines and are fully immunized. Data from the consortium of press vehicles, released at 20:00 this Sunday (7), show that 119,586,696 people received the doses.

Those who took the first dose of any vaccine against Covid and are partially immunized are 155,812,037 people, representing 73.04% of the population.

The booster dose was applied to 10,000,770 (4.69% of the population).

Adding the first dose, the second, the single and the booster, there are 285,399,503 doses applied since the beginning of the vaccination.

See the situation in the states

1 out of 4 states with rising moving average deaths — Photo: Arte/g1 States with a rising moving average of deaths — Photo: Arte/g1

2 out of 4 states with stable Covid kills — Photo: Arte/g1 States with stable Covid death toll — Photo: Arte/g1

3 out of 4 States with falling number of deaths by Covid — Photo: Arte/g1 States with falling number of deaths by Covid — Photo: Arte/g1

ES: Not updated

MG: -3%

RJ: -65%

SP: 26%

DF: Not updated

GO: -22%

MS: Not updated

MT: -23%

AC: -100%

AM: -25%

AP: 0%

PA: -30%

RO: -30%

RR: -30%

TO: Not updated

AL: -22%

BA: -26%

EC: -93%

MA: -20%

PB: -4%

PE: -4%

PI: -24%

RN: 20%

SE: -40%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

VIDEOS: Covid deaths by county month by month