Brazil has the worst drug policy in the world, points out unprecedented ranking

An unprecedented ranking published this Sunday (7) points out that Brazil has the worst drug policy in the world, with more focus on repression than on public health. The information is from Folha.

According to the Global Drug Policy Index, the country lags behind much poorer countries like Uganda, with one of the lowest HDIs in the world, Indonesia, whose record of repression is strongest, with traffickers being sentenced to the death penalty, and Afghanistan, in war for decades.

The ranking is a project of the Harm Reduction Consortium, which includes entities that research drugs and harm reduction in the world. In total, 30 countries were analyzed.

Norway, New Zealand, Portugal, the United Kingdom and Australia were the countries with the most highly rated drug policy. The analysis gave scores from 0 to 100 for each country, evaluating criteria such as the death penalty, decriminalization, and funding for harm reduction policies.

Norway, the highest rated country, scored 74 points, while Brazil registered only 26.

