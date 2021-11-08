Brazil registers 59 deaths due to Covid-19 in 24 hours, the lowest number since April 2020

Brazil recorded 59 deaths by Covid-19 across the country in the last 24 hours, in addition to 6,115 new cases. The data were released this Sunday (7) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). The moving averages of deaths and infections were 232 and 9,941, respectively.

It is normal for weekend numbers to be lower due to reduced staff in the labs. It is, in any case, the lowest daily number of deaths ever recorded in the country since April 5, 2020, also a Sunday, when 54 deaths from the disease were reported.

With the update, the country has a total of 609,447 deaths and 21,880,439 confirmed infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

With no updates for the day, the states of Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso and Tocantins, in addition to the Federal District, kept the numbers from last Friday (5).

250 million infected

Covid-19 cases around the world approached 250 million on Sunday as the Delta variant swelled to a halt and trade and tourism resumed. Over the past three months, the average daily number of cases has fallen by 36%. Read more.

Caution in making masks more flexible

With the advance of vaccination and the fall in the rates of the pandemic, capitals such as São Paulo, Campo Grande and Curitiba are studying releasing the use of masks. Rio de Janeiro, Distrito Federal and Porto Velho no longer require facial protection. For the infectologist at Instituto Emílio Ribas, Rosana Ritchmann, caution is needed in the decision. Read more.

US reopens for vaccinated tourists

The United States will again receive international travelers vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday (8), allowing the entry of visitors from some nations who were banned for more than 20 months from going to the country. Read more.

Pfizer Antiviral Against Covid-19

Drugmaker Pfizer said on Friday that its experimental antiviral coronavirus pill reduced the risk of hospitalization and death in high-risk patients who participated in the study. The chances of severe cases were reduced by 89% with the drug. Read more.

US President Joe Biden said the United States has guaranteed millions of doses of the pill in case the drug becomes an effective treatment for the disease. Read more.

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is in talks with 90 countries on contracts to supply the experimental pill. Read more.