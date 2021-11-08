Brazil registers 64 deaths and has an average of 5 days below 250

Brazil registered 64 deaths of covid-19 in the last 24 hours, reaching a total of 609,484 victims of the disease in the country. With this, the country completes five days in a row with a moving average below 250.

The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

An average of 232 people died in the last seven days, which indicates a downward trend of -31% compared to 14 days ago. It’s been seven days in a row with a downward trend.

The moving averages of deaths in the last five days were:

Wednesday: 225

Thursday: 227

Friday: 230

Saturday: 237

Sunday: 232

The moving average is the best indicator for analyzing the pandemic, as it corrects for fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago. If it stays below -15%, it indicates a downward trend; above 15%, acceleration; between these two values, stability.

Ten states did not register deaths today: Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Piauí, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe.

Four had no update on their platforms: Espírito Santo —the state alleged problems with the platform—, Distrito Federal —the state will no longer update data on weekends and holidays—, Mato Grosso do Sul and Tocantins.

Disregarding the four states above, 15 had a drop in the moving average of deaths, while eight had stability. Only São Paulo and Rio Grande do Norte were discharged.

Of the regions, all had a decrease: Midwest (-36%), Northeast (-37%), North (-44%), Southeast (-16%) and South (-51%).

Today, 5,774 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered in the country. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,877,828 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: stable (-12%) *The state did not update data until 8:00 pm today, so today’s variance refers to yesterday’s data

Minas Gerais: stable (-3%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-65%)

North region

Tocantins: fall (-66%) *O state did not update data until 8:00 pm today, so today’s range refers to yesterday’s data.

Northeast region

Pernambuco: stable (-4%)

Rio Grande do Norte: high (20%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-17%) *O state does not update data on weekends, so today’s variance refers to Friday’s data.

Mato Grosso: fall (-22%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-17%) *O state did not update data until 8:00 pm today, so today’s range refers to yesterday’s data.

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (-1%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-12%)

Ministry of Health data

In the last 24 hours, 59 new deaths caused by covid-19 were reported in Brazil, according to a bulletin released today by the Ministry of Health. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 609,447 deaths caused by the disease across the country.

According to the folder’s data, there were 6,115 positive tests for covid-19 between yesterday and today in Brazil, raising the total number of infected to 21,880,439 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,069,794 recovered cases of the disease so far, with another 201,198 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.