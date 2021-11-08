Brazil registers 64 deaths by Covid in the last 24 hours; moving average is at 232

Brazil registered 64 new deaths by Covid-19 this Sunday, 7. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between weekdays and weekends, was 232 and thus completes a week below 300.

The number of new infections notified was 5,774, while the moving average of positive tests in the last week is 9,896. In total, Brazil has 609,484 deaths and 21,877,828 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by state, G1, O Globo, Extra, Folha and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance released at 8:00 pm. According to government figures, 21.06 million people have recovered from Covid since the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

São Paulo registered 11 new victims of Covid in the last 24 hours, the same total as Rio de Janeiro and only below Minas Gerais (13) in the period. Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Ceará, Goiás, Mato Grosso, Rondônia, Roraima and Sergipe did not report any deaths from the pandemic this Sunday, while four other states did not release updated data.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of a partnership between the six media that started working, since June 8 of last year, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

The Ministry of Health reported that 6,115 new cases and another 59 deaths were registered by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, 21,880,439 people are infected and 609,447 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the press media consortium mainly because of the time of data collection.

