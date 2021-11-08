Brazil takes last place in study on drug policy

Brazil was in last place in the Global Drug Policy Index, released this Monday (8th). The study, which assesses 30 countries, was prepared by the Harm Reduction Consortium, which brings together organizations that defend the so-called harm reduction policy, aimed at mitigating the negative consequences of drug use.

The index measures how drug policies, both on paper and in practice, are aligned with United Nations principles related to human rights, health and development. The score ranges from 0 to 100. Brazil reached 26 points. It is almost half the average of the countries evaluated, 48 points. Norway got the highest score, 74 points.

In the ranking of the three worst, together with Brazil are Uganda and Indonesia. Among the best, Norway is accompanied by New Zealand and Portugal.

“It’s not a surprise. The result reflects what we see every day in Brazil,” said sociologist Julita Lemgruber, coordinator of the Center for Security and Citizenship Studies at Universidade Cândido Mendes, at the event to present the index.

Deaths in operations

One of the issues that brought down the Brazilian note was the high number of deaths caused by the police in operations against drug trafficking. This is the case, for example, with the massacre at Jacarezinho, in May this year, when 28 people were murdered in the favela in Rio during a police action. Documents related to the investigation revealed evidence that the police committed execution and altered the crime scene.

“In Brazil, the police kill about 4,000 people every year, mostly young black people involved in the drug market, but who negotiate small amounts. They are not the big traffickers,” says Lemgruber.

The study assesses that, in addition to Brazil, the average score of the countries analyzed was low. “The drug policies of most countries are out of line with the obligations of governments to promote health, human rights and development, and continue to be based on criminalization, imprisonment, forced eradication and police interventions as a means of drug control.”

deaths and imprisonment

The Global Drug Policy Index assessed 75 indicators, divided into 5 groups. The first one concerns the existence or not of extreme measures to combat drugs. Among them, the death penalty, in force in three countries analyzed: India, Thailand and Indonesia. In addition, extrajudicial killings—for example, in police and military counter-drug operations.

In this regard, Brazil obtained one of the lowest scores among the evaluated countries, 45 points, on a scale from 0 to 100. “Brazil is isolated in the index as a country where the unnecessary use of lethal force in drug law enforcement is seen as endemic,” says the report.

The second group of indicators analyzed concerns the proportionality of arrests and criminal trials. This includes cases of arbitrary arrest or detention, the existence or not of alternative sentences to imprisonment, and decriminalization of drug use and possession. Brazil’s score was 20 points.

Since 2006, using drugs in Brazil is considered an offense with less offensive potential, which cannot lead to imprisonment. In other words, using drugs remains a crime, but the penalties applied do not involve restriction of liberty.

Drug trafficking is punishable by imprisonment. The point is that the law does not define the quantities of drugs that distinguish what is use from what is trafficking, and it is up to the judiciary to define it on a case-by-case basis. The new National Drug Policy, launched in December 2019 by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party), reinforced that the distinction between possession and trafficking is not due to the amount of drug, but to the circumstance of the occurrence.

Brazil has a very high number of people arrested for drug-related crimes. There are 200,000, according to the last National Prison Information Survey, of December 2019. It is the second main reason for arrests in Brazil, after crimes against property.

In the case of women, drugs are linked to the majority of arrests, 51% of cases. Among adolescents, the available data indicate that the fight against drugs is also responsible for most admissions to socio-educational institutions. At Fundação Casa, in São Paulo, this is the case for 50% of adolescents, according to data from October this year.

harm reduction

The Global Drug Policy Index also assessed countries according to health and harm reduction policies for drug users — initiatives that do not necessarily aim to end drug use, but to minimize social and health harm to users. In this regard, the Brazilian score was the lowest among all countries and criteria evaluated, only 9 points, from 0 to 100.

It was considered that Brazil does not prioritize harm reduction policies for drug users. The Bolsonaro government’s own National Drug Policy focuses on abstinence rather than harm reduction, as well as directing investment to so-called therapeutic communities — places that offer treatment to drug users, usually managed by religious or private entities.

Among drug policies, the study also considered access to controlled medications to relieve pain and suffering. It is the case to participate in opioids such as morphine, which can be used in the treatment of patients with terminal cancer, for example. In this area, Brazil reached 30 points, on a scale from 0 to 100.

Finally, the index takes into account development policies to favor alternatives to drug cultivation. In other words, instead of just destroying plantations, having policies to develop other sources of income in producing regions. Brazil and the vast majority of the 30 countries evaluated do not have policies in this area. The exception is Afghanistan, Colombia, Jamaica and Thailand.