Brazil x Colombia: tickets for Thursday’s match in São Paulo start at R$300 | Brazilian Team

Next Thursday, at 9:30 pm, the Brazilian men’s soccer team returns to the field. Again in São Paulo, once again at Corinthians’ Neo Química Arena, this time to face Colombia. Brazil is the leader of the Qualifiers and can guarantee a place in the 2022 Cup once and for all with a victory over the Colombians, currently in fourth place.
At the end of the week, CBF released ticket sales information for the November 11 game. Tickets start at R$300 – with a half-price ticket of R$150 in this sector, the North, with cheaper tickets at the Corinthians stadium.
Training for the Brazilian team at Neo Química Arena before a suspended game against Argentina — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
With the public returning in Manaus – on a night of great performance against Uruguay, with tickets for R$ 250 and income of almost R$ 3 million -, CBF expects a full house at Corinthians stadium, which has already hosted the debut of the Seleção ( 5-0 in Bolivia) and the suspended game between Brazil and Argentina. The team also played in São Paulo, at Morumbi, against Venezuela in these Qualifiers.
To gain access to the stadium, fans need to carry out accreditation with data registration for Covid-19 prevention control, as the CBF explains in this link. The company responsible for sales is Eventim – check the company’s website here.
Check the sectors and ticket prices for the Brazilian National Team game:
- Integer: BRL 300
- Half: BRL 150
- Integer: BRL 600
- Half: BRL 300
- Integer: BRL 800
- Half: BRL 400
- Integer: BRL 600
- Half: BRL 300
- Integer: BRL 800
- Half: BRL 400
- Integer: BRL 600
- Half: BRL 300
- Premium: BRL 1,110
- Private: BRL 1,600
- Exclusive: BRL 1,800
*boxes will not have half entry
More information from the CBF Covid-19 protocol
1 – Complete vaccination schedule (two doses or single dose + 14 days), or, if you have only one dose, mandatory negative test for Covid-19 of the PCR type, performed up to 48 hours before entering the establishment, or of the antigen type, performed up to 24 hours before entering the establishment;
2 – For those ineligible in the age group for vaccination, that is, children under 12 years of age, a negative test against Covid-19 of the PCR type must be required, carried out within 48 hours before entering the establishment, or of the antigen type, performed up to 24 hours before entering the establishment;