Brazilian national team welcomes seven players and will only be completed on Tuesday | Brazilian Team

Seven of the 23 players called up for the last two games of the Brazilian team in 2021, against Colombia and Argentina, presented themselves until this Monday morning to coach Tite, in São Paulo.
After Coutinho, who arrived at the hotel on Sunday, another six athletes joined the group: the goalkeeper Ederson, the defenders Thiago Silva and Marks, the laterals Danilo and Alex Sandro and the midfielder Fred.
Throughout the day, more players are expected, but the selection will only be complete this Tuesday, when Alisson, Renan Lodi, Fabinho, Lucas Paquetá, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha will perform.
+ Lucas Veríssimo will undergo surgery and will be cut
Thus, coach Tite will command only two training sessions with all available players before the match against Colombia, which takes place on Thursday, at 21:30 (GMT), at Neo Quimica Arena, for the qualifiers.
Coutinho and Tite meet at the meal on Sunday night, in São Paulo — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF
Also on Monday, CBF should announce the replacement of defender Lucas Veríssimo, who suffered a knee injury in Benfica’s game, last Sunday, and will have to be cut.
After the duel against Colombia, Brazil will have a derby against Argentina next Tuesday (16th), in San Juan.
Leader of the Qualifiers with 31 points and undefeated after 11 games in the competition, the Seleção is heading for the Cup in Qatar. Brazil will stamp the passport if it beats Colombia on Thursday and Uruguay does not beat Argentina on Friday.
Check out the list of squad members:
- goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City) and Gabriel Chapecó (Grêmio)
- Sides: Emerson Royal (Tottenham), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus) and Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid)
- defenders: Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid) and Lucas Veríssimo (Benfica)
- Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Gerson (Olympique de Marseille), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon) and Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona)
- attackers: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Vini Jr (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Leeds United), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid) and Antony (Ajax)