Brazilian social security and the nap of the rich

Since the Constitution approved the bases of Brazilian social security, this system has been under attack by the millionaire economic elite. In the 1988 Constituent Assembly, the left was a minority (47 deputies out of 487). Even so, with the help of progressive parliamentarians from other parties, they managed to approve the set of social protection guarantees for the Brazilian population that persists to this day. Popular pressure was fundamental to the elaboration of the so-called Citizen Constitution of 1988.

Social security was built in a period of effervescence of the union, popular and student movement, which claimed guarantees and dignity to the population. Society demanded the return of democracy and the end of the military regime that concentrated income and flattened wages. The Unified Health System (SUS) was created, making health care a duty of the State and a right of the entire population. Social Security became universal and mandatory, incorporating millions of rural workers who until then had no right to retirement, as well as millions of urban workers. The right to unemployment insurance was incorporated and, soon after, the benefit of social assistance for the elderly and those unable to work, members of low-income families.

The Brazilian economic elite dozed off, perhaps cornered by its unconditional support for the dying dictatorship, and the project for a Brazilian social welfare state was designed. Paradoxically, that historical period was dominated by the neoliberal thinking in force in institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which forced dozens of countries to privatize health care and social security.

The Constitution maintained some and created other specific taxes to finance social security – in addition to the 20% employer contribution on payroll, contributions on net income (CSLL) and on company revenues (Cofins). A heresy, in the eyes of the capitalist economic elite: in addition to granting rights to the population, would the owners of the money still have to foot the bill? An argument with a good deal of hypocrisy, as the costs were passed on to the final prices of products and services paid by consumers.

Social advances fueled the hatred of the wealthy, who never agreed to pay the bill. And they didn’t hesitate to give change as soon as they could. They supported the neoliberal governments of the 1990s, helped boycott the implementation of the SUS to the detriment of private health plans that profit from illnesses, pressured the FHC government to carry out the Social Security reform, which ended retirement due to length of service. It introduced the minimum contribution period for retirement by age for the lower-income population, who survive much of the time in the informal economy. It created the social security factor to reduce social security benefits for the middle class with a formal contract.

The PT governments came and rescued the path begun in 1988. Increase in the ceiling of social security benefits, real annual increases in the minimum wage, growth in formal jobs, social security inclusion via Individual Microentrepreneurs (MEI) and special tax regime for micro and small companies (Simple) , PEC of maids, ambulances and doctors spread throughout Brazil, unduly “popularizing” medicine in the view of the exclusive economic elite. A nightmare for those who defend minority privileges.

Government threatens pension funds with a proposal to transfer their resources to the financial sector

To wake up from the nightmare, they dealt a blow to democracy, supported and elected the captain overflowing with hatred, violence and prejudice, who has been honorably fulfilling the mission he was given of destroying the entire social protection system guaranteed by the State. Denied the pandemic and vaccines. It hit Social Security, reducing the amount of retirement and pensions, establishing a minimum age and increasing the minimum contribution time to make access to retirement more difficult. The destruction didn’t go any deeper only because the injured majority protested.

The millionaire elite is wide awake and is no longer ashamed to show in the light of day all its hatred for the reduction of social inequalities that had begun to be built. And it will support, once again, those who embrace the project to destroy the social protection system that was being built. Whether under the command of the militia captain or a hitherto unfeasible third way.

In terms of social security, the dispute in the 2022 elections will be between the resumption of construction of a public system of social protection that includes all Brazilians and the continued destruction of all this, even privatizing social security and health, to leave the majority without any protection.

José Ricardo Sasseron he was president of the National Association of Members of Pension Funds and Beneficiaries of Self-Management Supplementary Health (Anapar), elected director of Security at Previ and director of the Union of Bank Workers of São Paulo, Osasco and Region