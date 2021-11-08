Brazilians praise 5G internet speed abroad, but have not yet seen the expected ‘revolution’ | Technology

The 5G internet auction, which took place last Thursday (4) and Friday (5), paved the way for the new technology to arrive in Brazil. It is already a reality in some countries, but it will take time for operators to install the necessary infrastructure for new broadband to work here.

With the ultra-fast connection, the forecast is for many new things: cars that can drive alone, surgeries performed remotely and a multitude of devices connected to the internet at the same time.

Brazilians living in Japan, the United States and Switzerland told the g1 what it’s like to be able to use 5G on a daily basis. For them, what draws the most attention is the great speed of the internet, but expected “revolution” hasn’t happened yet.

Architect Camila Delvaz, 35, lives in New York and has been using 5G since last November. She approves of the new technology and says she can watch movies and sitcoms at maximum quality without having to connect to Wi-Fi.

“The negative is increasing the addiction to staying connected,” she says. On trips across the United States, she has traveled to Utah, Arizona, Nevada and even the remote state of Alaska.

“I was impressed, to be honest, that it took on a lot more places than I imagined,” says Camila.

Architect Camila Delvaz used 5G even in Alaska — Photo: Personal archive / Camila Delvaz

She comments that the signal has some “holes” in more uninhabited regions, but it is not something exclusive to 5G. “It didn’t work everywhere, but not just the 5G. This happens in regions where the cell phone doesn’t work”, he explains.

Living in a routine of traveling between New York and Miami, 34-year-old economist and HR director Daniel Rodrigues Ribeiro started using the technology this year, and he still feels flawed.

“He [o 5G] it’s faster when it picks up. It is still a very new technology, and coverage is not as good as that of 4G, which is already everywhere”, says the Brazilian.

Economist and HR director Daniel Rodrigues Ribeiro, 34 — Photo: Personal Archive / Daniel Ribeiro

Restricted to large cities in Japan

The lack of coverage in the entire area of ​​a country is not unique to the US. Brazilians living in Japan report that technology is still focused on large cities there.

“When I’m changing region, to one where 5G doesn’t work, the internet fails when it goes back to 4G,” says 24-year-old influencer Isabella Borrego. She lives in Kanagawa, in the metropolitan area of ​​Tokyo.

Influencer Isabella Borrego, 24 — Photo: Personal Archive / Isabella Borrego

In Oizumi, in Gunma province, 70 km from the Japanese capital, the fifth generation of mobile broadband has yet to arrive, says 26-year-old influencer Aline Duarte.

Unlike in the US, where prices have remained the same, according to respondents, in Japan there has been some increase in value for using 5G.

“It changed a thousand something yen [mais de R$ 50] to have the chip with 5G,” says Aline.

Influencer Aline Duarte, 26 — Photo: Personal archive / Aline Duarte

But does it make that much difference?

Cameraman Fábio Rogério Saheki, 37, lived in Japan for 20 years and has just returned to Brazil. He followed the technological evolutions of the Asian country in recent decades, including the arrival of 5G.

“I didn’t feel much of a difference. Particularly what I felt is that YouTube videos opened faster. But, really, I didn’t feel a big difference, nothing absurd,” he says. “For other people, who are more data intensive, it might make a difference.”

Cameraman Fábio Rogério Saheki, 37 — Photo: Personal archive / Fábio Saheki

One of the first effects for anyone using 5G is called low network latency. It’s that minimum response time between a device and the internet servers – the “delay” that happens in video calls, when you have to wait a few seconds for the person on the other end to see and hear what we’re talking about.

For economist Daniel Ribeiro, who lives in the US, technology helps a lot in the day-to-day. “The videos are faster. We use a lot of Zoom and Teams. In these videoconferences, the connection is with higher quality”, says Daniel.

Even though 5G is very powerful and promises higher speeds — up to 100 times compared to 4G — the trend is for the mobile network to serve as a complement to Wi-Fi.

Product development manager Fernando Souza, who lives in Lucerne, Switzerland, has “detached” from finding fixed internet networks.

“The positive thing is that you don’t need Wi-Fi for anything, not even for remote work wherever you are, like in a cafe or in a park,” says Fernando.

He didn’t have to switch devices to use 5G as he already had an accessible model for the connection, but most respondents had to buy a new smartphone compatible with the technology. (see models that support the 5G for sale in Brazil).

Fernando Souza, product development manager — Photo: Personal archive / Fernando Souza

A transition to ‘pure 5G’



Most locations where 5G connection is available use the DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) standard, which offers higher speeds but uses the existing 4G infrastructure. This is the case in some Brazilian cities, for example.

5G DSS does not deliver the maximum potential of 5G, which is only achieved with the installation of an infrastructure for 5G SA (standalone, or self-sufficient, in Portuguese translation).

This explains why many advances promised by the new generation of broadband are still “crawling”. Opensignal, a company that analyzes the quality of internet connections, told g1 that most 5G SA networks are in China and that there is heavy investment in technology in the United States by operator T-Mobile.

