Brazilians with jobs in Canada have been waiting for a visa for up to 2 years

A group of more than 170 Brazilians selected to work in companies in Canada complains about delays in the release of work visas by the Consulate General of Canada. One of them has been waiting for over two years, since October 31, 2019. There are cases where the person has sold everything in Brazil.

The wait is much longer than estimated by the consulate itself. On November 2, he reported an average processing time of 15 weeks. Before the pandemic, the average was between 6 and 8 weeks. According to the consulate, the pandemic has impacted operations, making deadline forecasts inaccurate. The length of the queue was not informed, but the agency says that work visas are the most affected and that the Canadian government is prioritizing “essential” professionals, such as agricultural and health workers (doctors, nurses, etc.).

Hairdresser from RS has already sold everything she had in Brazil

Brazilians waiting for the visa fear that Canadian companies will give up waiting.

Counting on the move to Canada, Tâmila Garcia, 30, has already sold everything she had here in Brazil: furniture, a car and two businesses that she and her husband, Marcos Borchardt, had in Santo Ângelo (RS), a beauty salon and a distributor of hair care products. Now the couple lives with their mother-in-law.

The hairdresser was hired to work at a beauty salon in Chilliwack, in the province of British Columbia.

“This delay could cause me to lose my job in Canada. My boss often asks me the date of my arrival. In September, she opened another salon, but she is out of manpower,” said Tamila, who later got the job. submitting resumes to beauty salons across Canada. She has been waiting for the visa for 20 weeks (since 6/18/2021).

Waiting for a visa since 2019

Proof of application for work visa for AG’s Canada Image: Reproduction

The delay in releasing the AG work visa (he prefers not to identify himself), 35, is even longer: 105 weeks. He applied for a visa at the consulate on October 31, 2019.

“I would never expect such disrespect from Canadian bodies. Of course I understand what we’re experiencing. The pandemic has hurt everyone. But it’s almost two years of waiting,” said he, who was hired to work as a carpenter at a company in Vancouver .

AG says the company has advertised job openings on social networks. “If I manage to fill them out, my process could go down the drain,” said he, who lives in São Paulo and got the job on his own.

I await a return from the consulate. As much as I am disappointed and psychologically tired by this delay, I still have dreams and plans. I see the immigration industry as the host of a country. I want to believe that Canada is a fair and respectful country.

AG, which has been waiting for a visa since October 2019

‘My manager is incredulous’

A 35-year-old zootechnician (she prefers not to be identified) from São Paulo was hired to work with animal nutrition at a company in Canada.

“She has a branch in Brazil and, with the delay in the process, she decided to hire me here, until the visa was issued. I’m already exercising the function remotely. It was the way we found for me to carry out the project. But my position is in Canada” , he explained.

She says the job was offered by her current manager.

“The company’s first contact was in 2018, and the agreement was closed in February 2019. But the LMIA [Avaliação de Impacto no Mercado de Trabalho, na sigla em inglês] took a long time. It only came out in August 2020. Therefore, I only applied for a work visa at the Consulate in October 2020,” he said.

The LMIA is a process that assesses whether a job offer given to a foreign worker will not negatively impact the Canadian labor market.

The company itself hired a law firm specializing in immigration to handle the process. “When the LMIA was approved, the lawyers said that in 90 days I should be in Canada,” she said, who has been waiting for the work visa for 57 weeks (since 10/2/2020). “My manager is incredulous at all of this.”

BH veterinarian charges ‘visa analysis’

Veterinary surgeon Christovão Junger, 37, from Belo Horizonte, applied for a work visa on January 10 this year. “I’m not charging for anything beyond what I believe is our right, which is the analysis of visas,” he says.

He self-employed a job in Canada and was selected in August 2020 to work as a veterinary technician at a clinic in Riverview, New Brunswick Province.

For Junger, the employing company is being “very patient”. “I believe she feels her hands are tied too,” he declared, who has been waiting for the visa to be released for 43 weeks (since 10/1/2021).

delay creates anxiety

Vitor Araújo, 23, signed a contract to work as an electromechanic for a company in Québec City. He applied for a work visa on January 9 of this year. Araújo says that the Canadian company guarantees that it will wait for him, despite the delay (43 weeks).

“My wife and I have been living at my parents’ house, in São Paulo, since applying for the visa. Due to the uncertainties, life has stopped here”, he says.

He says the wait brought “extreme mental and emotional strain.”

This uncertainty about the future led to psychological problems, such as anxiety and the beginning of depression. I even had to resort to therapies and medications. This process is being extremely inhumane and disrespectful to all of us.

Vitor Araújo, electromechanic

Brazilians organized a group to complain

Brazilians created a group on WhatsApp to send messages on the social networks of agencies related to immigration. The group also delivered a petition with 47 signatures to the Canadian Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC, the acronym in English), which processes the orders. There has been no response so far.

To complain about the delay, they have been sending an email and webform (online form of communication with the consulate) almost every week. Another action of the group is to post comments about the problem on Instagram, in the profiles of labor recruitment fairs, and in the lives of these events.

Last month, the consulate asked Brazilians to update documents and confirm the Canadian job offer, in order to analyze visa applications.