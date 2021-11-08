Broad front fights for the defense of SUS in São Paulo

The difficulties and restrictions of access to health were the mainspring for the continuous movement of many segments of Brazilian society towards the constitution of the Unified Health System (SUS), in the 1980s and consolidated in the 1988 Constitution, which determined it as a duty of the State to guarantee health to the entire Brazilian population.

Only a decade after the establishment of the SUS, the government of the State of São Paulo instituted pillars that would erode public money and weaken the SUS, with the installation of Social Health Organizations that received from the governor the keys to the administration of equipment. state health publics, which opened up to the logic of the private sector, in which health is now treated as a commodity and users have lost the place of citizens with rights to the condition of clients and consumers.

This new management modality has opened a range of cracks in the SUS bases that directly impact on the service to the population, with the dehydration of social control systems, such as the Federal, State and Municipal Health Councils, which guarantee social control, inspection and participation popular in the presentations of society’s demands.

The trilogy of federal, state and municipal administrations has been working for years in the boycott of SUS finances, which has been frequently denounced by health movements, unions, institutions such as the Court of Auditors and Open Accounts that point to reductions in public resources for health .

A symbolic moment and deep massacre of public health occurred in 2016, with the approval of the Constitutional Amendment Project, PEC 95, when the percentage of federal revenue resources applied in health fell from 15.8% in 2017 to 14.5% (2018) and 13.5% (2019).

In São Paulo, Governor João Doria maintains the pattern of cutting resources in social areas and chooses to invest in works that can be printed on billboards and appear in electoral advertising scenes.

One of the paths taken by Doria is the tax waiver, which means not charging taxes, especially ICMS from favored companies and sectors, which reached the level of R$ 20 billion in the state budget for the year 2022.

By giving up this collection, Doria causes another severe blow to health and public education, since these areas have investments linked to the collection.

The damages and losses caused by the cut in public funds are directly experienced by the population in need of public services, who seek assistance in health systems for examinations, consultations with specialist doctors, surgeries, treatments and even access to continuous use medications .

To strengthen the defense instruments, resist and safeguard the SUS, we were involved in the articulation and launch of the Broad Front in Defense of the SUS in the State of São Paulo, on Friday (5).

:: Brazilian social security and the nap of the rich ::

Our SUS – a broad, universal and free health system – has peculiar characteristics and commitments, carrying out health action services, with the objective of promoting, protecting and recovering health. It houses a technical and human body of primacy in training and qualification, which when put to the test presented a successful response in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

The unit of popular movements, health entities, health councils, unions, trade union centrals, leaders committed to public health, for permanent action in the uncompromising defense of the SUS, for its strengthening as a universal, free public policy.

We carry on this Broad Front the banner of confronting managers who work with their backs turned to the needs of the people, in favor of business interests and focused on promotional marketing in the quest for more power and status, while the SUS survives with difficulties, which leaves our vulnerable population with many obstacles to health care and their lives compromised.

Luiz Claudio Marcolino he is a social activist, economist, banker, union leader and vice-president of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores in São Paulo. He was state deputy (2011-2014), technical director of the São Paulo Development Agency (ADESAMPA), Regional Superintendent of Labor and President of the Union of Bank Workers of São Paulo, Osasco and region. (Luiz Claudio Marcolino channels: www.luizclaudiomarcolino.com.br; facebook.com/lcmarcolino13; instagram.com/lcmarcolino13; twitter.com/lcmarcolino)