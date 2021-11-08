Bruno Montaleone talks about ‘Secret Truths’ 2 and a video with Luísa Sonza

Bruno Montaleone (Photo: Reproduction)

Bruno Montaleone reached “Secret Truths” 2 with the recordings already started. He took the place of João Gana, removed after accusations of assaulting his ex-girlfriend. In addition to this circumstance, the role was surrounded by expectations: the character Matheus gets involved with all members of the same family. The actor said that, after the surprise of the invitation, he understood that it was necessary to be “very attentive, open and delivered” to make everything work:

– I confess that I did not expect. But at the same time, he was up for the challenge. “Secret Truths” is a famous product. I thought I had my profile, but I hadn’t auditioned. Things took a turn. As much as I took the tram going, I was somehow feeling prepared. Everyone welcomed me so I wouldn’t get so lost and out of history. But it was a shock. And also a hell of an opportunity.

Montaleone, who debuted on TV in 2015, in “Malhação”, believes that this work could mark a turning point in his career.

– You always think that the current character will be the one that will change life. I go in with that head for all of them. But there’s no denying that “Secret Truths” is a long-awaited product. It was a great expectation. But who decides (if it’s going to be successful) is the audience. It was very special – says the 25-year-old actor.

In 2017, he gained a lot of fame for reasons beyond his work. It was because of her relationship with Sasha Meneghel. The relationship, which ended in 2019, is often remembered to this day. It’s something that, he guarantees, doesn’t bother:

– Don’t worry me, no. There are people who knew me because of that. There are people I already knew from work. I want more people to talk about me. It’s all so mixed up… I want you to know about my work. She’s even married already. I root for her. It doesn’t have anything to do with it anymore, but we don’t control this kind of thing.

Recently, Montaleone’s personal life was highlighted again due to a participation in the music video by the singer Luísa Sonza, in which they appear in hotter moments. Rumors of romance soon surfaced:

– It was my first video. I always wanted to do it, I was curious. I love music, I love this universe. She called me, I agreed. It was super fun. She is very nice. And it had a “Secret Truths” vibe. People soon joined. Luísa rocks, she’s a hell of an artist. Nothing happened. we are friends for damn it. What do I do? If I’m going out with every girl, I’ll date the whole world (laughter).

Bruno Montaleone and Sasha Meneghel (Photo: Instagram Reproduction)

FOLLOW THE COLUMN ON THE NETWORKS

On twitter: @Patricia Kogut

On Instagram: @columnpatriciakogut

On Facebook: PatriciaKogutOGlobo

Bruno Montaleone appears in hot scenes of “Secret Truths” 2: