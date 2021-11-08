By 2036, half of fossil fuels could be useless; understand

One study points out that half of the world’s fossil fuels may be unnecessary. Data reveal that due to the energy transition, production could yield a low profit in the next 15 years. The research is from the journal Nature, published last Thursday (4).

Countries that switch off fuel use sooner may reduce losses. The option for cleaner energy can benefit the economy of some nations, offsetting the economy of other affected countries.

The research points out that this transition could bring instability to the global economy, causing a financial crisis worse than the one registered in 2008.

Companies that operate in the fossil fuel exploration segment may be in possession of “idle assets”. The value may drop to the point where it does not produce a profit for private institutions.

“At worst, people will continue to invest in fossil fuels until all of a sudden the demand they expected will cease to exist, and companies will realize that what they have in their possession is worthless. We may have a financial crisis on the scale of the 2008 crisis”, warns Jean-François Mercure, from the University of Exeter, the main member of the work.

The research coordinator also highlights the negative impact on cities that depend on oil exploration, such as Houston. The study also predicts significant changes in geopolitics, with a possible drop in demand for fossil fuels, since the flow of investments in the current scenario and government agreements may reach carbon neutrality by 2050. In other words, this promotes that energy renewable energy will gradually become more attractive.

The study also claims a greater fluctuation in fossil fuel prices. It also points out more considerable losses in remote locations, where exploration takes place in more challenging areas.

In addition to Brazil, Norway, Canada, the United States and Russia are the countries that should lose the most due to dependence on the material. Unlike the European Union, Japan and India should gain more within the scenario as the current majors in oil, gas and coal.

Other studies

A survey by the European Institute for Environmental Policy (IEEP, in its original acronym) and the Stockholm Environmental Institute (SEI) indicates that the carbon dioxide emission of 1% of the richest population in the world could increase by up to 30 times more than the forecast to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees.

The researchers report that governments must “restrain luxury carbon consumption,” in this case, private jets, yachts and space travel.

Under the Paris Agreement, every person on the planet would have to reduce carbon emissions by at least an average of 2.3 tons by 2030, or about half the current amount.

But only 1% of the world population, which is roughly equivalent to the number of inhabitants in Germany, must emit 70 tonnes of C02 per person every year, so the trend is towards increased consumption. According to data, this index will be responsible for 16% of total carbon emissions by 2030. And

In this same scenario, the poorest 50% on Earth will emit about a ton of CO2 per person every year until the end of the decade.

“A small elite seems to have a free pass to pollute,” criticized Nafkote Dabi, who led the study.

A struggle to reach 1.5 degrees, reveals IEEP director Tim Gore. He claims that reaching the temperature is being made difficult by the excessive emissions of the richest citizens, not the majority of the population.

The researchers warn that the total emissions produced by the richest 10% may be enough to exceed the necessary limit, so that, by 2030, the 1.5 degree target is met.

“To curb CO2 emissions by 2030, it is necessary for governments to establish concrete measures for the richest. The climate and inequality crises must be tackled together”, explains Tim Gore.

With information from Andreia Martins and Joana Raposo Santos – reporters from RTP – Rádio e Televisão de Portugal