Caixa initiates real estate financing without down payment; who can request?

Since last Wednesday (03), Caixa has provided a line of credit from the Habite Seguro program, launched by the Federal Government. In short, police, firefighters, prison officers, experts and papilloscopists from all over Brazil should benefit from the project. They must have greater subsidies than the rest of the population to buy their own home. Even, they must have access to financing without down payment.

Through Habite Seguro, it is possible to finance new or used properties, units of ventures financed by Caixa and also the construction of individual properties, including through the Casa Verde e Amarela Program. In subsidies, the program offers different conditions, as it has R$ 100 million to release real estate credits from the FNSP. They can also be added to the subsidies provided for financing in the Casa Verde e Amarela program.

In short, they should benefit from Caixa’s resources, those who have a monthly income of up to R$7,000, who do not yet have their own property and who want a property of up to R$300,000. Meanwhile, security agents earning up to R$3,000 will be able to receive credits of up to R$13,000 to subsidize the property.

Those who receive R$3,000 to R$4,000 may receive up to R$10,000 in subsidy; and agents earning between R$4,000 and R$5,000 may be granted up to R$8,000; those who earn more than R$7,000 will also be able to count on differentiated rates and interest. Furthermore, at all 3 levels, Caixa will give an amount to deduct from the hiring fee, which varies from R$2,000 to R$2,100.

Fees and payment term

The applicant can pay Caixa’s financing in up to 35 years, with the possibility of using the Poupança Caixa line, launched in 2021. The line has rates starting at 2.95% pa, added to the additional remuneration of savings and updated debt balance every month by TR. In this modality, the customer can also choose a grace period of up to 6 months to start the payment of the interest installment and amortization.

Furthermore, public security professionals can also opt for “Case Property”. In short, these are houses and apartments owned by the bank, available for purchase with discounts and specialized service through Caixa’s website. In this case, the professional can finance up to 100% of the sale value, with SBPE resources, without having to pay for a down payment and with a term of up to 35 years to pay.

