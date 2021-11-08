Camilla, wife of Prince Charles, was shocked by Biden’s gas at an event, says newspaper

Joe Biden’s passage through the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow (Scotland) is being marred by incidents. The president was apparently caught napping (it got to be 22 seconds with eyes closed) during a lecture and on his way to an event site, he spotted a naked man at his home window.

But nothing was as remarkable as an episode that would have been witnessed by Camilla Parker Bowles, the wife of Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. The Duchess of Cornwall caught Biden letting out a “long flatus” when talking to her.

According to the newspaper “The Mail on Sunday”, Camilla was so shocked by the gases that she kept talking about the incident.. The publication cited a source “close to the Duchess”.

The American president and Camilla were talking alongside British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss during a reception last Monday (1/11) at the Kelvingrove art gallery in the Scottish capital. It is not known whether the chancellor also noticed the flatulence of the head of the White House.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore. Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.”, said the source.

The case became a joke on social networks. Film director Dinesh D’Souza even said on Twitter that Biden was producing natural gas himself:

The case was covered extensively in British news. Martin Lewis, from ITV, even simulated the release of gases when he presented a morning newscast this Monday (8/11). On the networks, many viewers found the game “disgusting”.

At 78, Biden completed a year since winning the presidential election last week, but he is facing a dwindling popularity rating.