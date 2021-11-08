Carille highlights the relationship between Palmeiras and denies apathy among Santos – 11/07/2021

Defeated in the derby against Palmeiras, Fabio Carille, Santos coach, highlighted a few times, in his press conference, that the rivalry’s chemistry was decisive for them to leave with the victory. The team alviverde beat Santos 2-0 in Vila Belmiro, with goals from Rony and Raphael Veiga.

Asked if Santos was “apathetic” on the field, Carille said he was more uncomfortable with the performance of his teammates in matches against Sport (0-0) and against América-MG (2-0 for Coelho) and mentioned that the integration of palmeira was “fundamental” for the result.

“We got a more integrated team, with a lot of time working together, so much so that they are reaching the second Libertadores final, with very few changes, or none, I imagine. These things make a difference at this moment and we got lost on the field” , said Carille.

In “getting lost on the field”, the coach explains that there were moments when, despite being aware of the opponent’s playing style, Santos could not make the right reading of the moment to obtain an advantage.

“We know that Palmeiras is a team that plays in counterattack, that seeks to take advantage of mistakes. There was a lack of better coverage, reading of the plays there on the field, and we ended up suffering a lot. field in the final part of the game, to have more people to dispute the ball, since they were floating with four players inside, but even so we continued with reading difficulties and Palmeiras ended up having more possession in this final part of the game. match”.

About the next nine rounds, Carille avoided presenting accounts in a possible fight against relegation: “I know that from 2014 to now, with 44, nobody has fallen. It’s very difficult, you can’t have an exact number, we have to think about the next game, add points to go up and when you get closer, three rounds, have a better idea of ​​how many points you need,” he said.

Santos’ next appointment in Brasileirão is on Wednesday against Bragantino, also in Vila Belmiro. At the moment, Peixe is 15th in the championship, with 35 points.