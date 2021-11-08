Carlos Bolsonaro censored by Instagram after fake post about Lula – Politics

Carlos Bolsonaro (photo: SOCIAL NETWORKS/REPRODUCTION) Instagram has hidden two posts made by Rio de Janeiro councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos). The measure was taken after the son “03” of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) was accused of creating false news about former president Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT).

Lula is considered Bolsonaro’s greatest rival in the 2022 presidential election.

In the post, Carlos published a video in which Lula spoke about a conversation with the former president of Bolivia, Evo Morales. During the interview, the PT member tells that he spoke with Morales, before being sworn in as Bolivian president, about the nationalization of foreign refineries in the country.

“I think the ex-prisoner and his cronies forgot to delete this here,” Carlos said in the caption.

The councilor had the post reported as fake news. Then he made a second post with the same video, which also received the same alert.

“We have arrived at a time in the world where we put a video of an ex-prisoner speaking for himself, without any comment from the author of the post about the exposed fact, without any editing, only with the speech of the PT member himself considered false by the ‘checkers’ . It has a method and a lot, a lot, prudent, sophisticated and biographed!”, said the councilor.

Posts follow with the false news alert.