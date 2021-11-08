Carlos Bolsonaro gets annoyed after Instagram marks false posts about Lula





Instagram marked two posts by councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ) about former president Lula as fake content.

In the publications, published on Sunday 7, the PT member appears at an event of his institute talking about Bolivia’s decision to nationalize the country’s gas and oil.

In the first, the congressman wrote: “I think the ex-convict and his cronies forgot to erase this here. Is cooking gas expensive as well as other things? Nothing is an isolated fact and any innocent person knows it (…)”.

The video, which is from 2015, was marked as fake by the social network. Afterwards, Carlos published again: “Unedited video of the ex-convict in his own words without any comment from anyone. Is it false too, ‘checkers’? Let’s wait and draw your conclusions.”

The platform repeated the action and President Jair Bolsonaro’s son then made a third post without the video: “We have reached a time in the world where we put a video of an ex-convict speaking for himself, without any comment from the author of the post on the exposed fact, without any editing, only with the speech of the PT member is considered false by the “checkers”. It has a method and a lot, a lot, prudent, sophisticated and biographed.”