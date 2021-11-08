Casagrande detonates Patrick’s attitude after Internacional x Grêmio

Credit: Reproduction

On his “GE” blog, Casagrande criticized Patrick’s behavior after Internacional beat Grêmio. As the defeat aggravated the rival’s situation, the midfielder took a coffin to the field as a way of mocking the possible relegation of the Tricolor. Therefore, the conduct caused a great deal of confusion, which could have ended in a worse way. Therefore, the commentator believes that the player has exceeded the limits of the provocation.

“What happened at the end of Saturday’s Gre-Nal crossed all ethical boundaries among football players. Patrick, from Internacional, was very bad with the absurd and disrespectful provocation against Grêmio’s opponents. Songs, teasing and mockery of this kind are for fans only. Taking a blue coffin to provoke rivals in a delicate situation in the fight against relegation, it was obvious that it would end in violence”, expressed.

Inter players picked up coffins with Grêmio’s colors and then the confusion began on the Beira-Rio lawn. Patrick (International) and Cortez (Grêmio) expelled so far SEE THE CRAP! pic.twitter.com/1yJbHvIuH4 — rout Info (@rout_info) November 6, 2021

Because of this, Casagrande believes that Patrick, first, should have respected Grêmio. Therefore, in his view, only fans can carry out stronger provocations, something that should not happen with professional athletes.