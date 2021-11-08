Ceará beats Cuiabá 1-0 at Castelão and enters the G10 of the Serie A of Brasileirão

Ceará beat Cuiabá by 1-0 at Castelão, last Sunday, 7th, and rose in the Brasileirão table. With a goal scored by Messias in the second half, Alvinegro secured the second consecutive victory in Serie A for the first time and entered the G10 of the competition.

With the result, Grandpa reached 39 points in the Brazilian Championship and jumped from 13th to 10th place in the table. The victory at home on Sunday night was fundamental for the intentions of Ceará in Serie A, mainly because it is a direct opponent. The hosts equaled Cuiabá’s score, which follows one position above for having superior goal difference.

Entry into the G10 serves as a fuel of confidence for the squad in the final stretch of the tournament. The group of players from Alvinegro set the goal of finishing at least among the top ten, as revealed by club president Robinson de Castro.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

The last time Ceará had been among the top ten was in the 18th round. Grandpa returns to the field next Wednesday to face Athletico-PR away from home. Cuiabá will only play on Saturday against Corinthians, in São Paulo.

Tiago Nunes repeated the lineup of the previous match, when he also beat Fluminense at Castelão. Overall, the home team was superior to the visitors and could even have won the victory with a looser score. Cléber wasted a penalty in the second half, as well as other clear chances lost by the team.

In the first half, the Porangabuçu team bet on early marking to pressure Dourado’s ball. The strategy worked. Ceará occupied the offensive field and controlled the attacking plays. Cuiabá barely achieved the opposing goal.

Despite his superiority, Grandpa, who spent a lot of time in his rival’s area, didn’t know how to take advantage of the opportunities. The team sinned in decision making. Of ten submissions, only one was in the direction of goal. Of 19 crosses, only five were right.

In the second half, the home team returned with the same offensive momentum. This time, the initial pressure paid off. Vina took a corner kick and Messias headed hard to swell goalkeeper Walter’s nets.

Ceará continued to create chances, but saw Cuiabá grow in the game. The team commanded by Jorginho even managed to attack, but without great effectiveness. The Cuiabás only kicked in the direction of goalkeeper João Ricardo throughout the second half.

On the other hand, Grandpa was more aggressive. In addition, the penalty lost by Cléber, Vina and Mendoza were close to widening.

When referee Heber Roberto Lopes whistled the end of the game, Alvinegra fans exploded in celebration. As in the victory over Fluminense, the players and members of the coaching staff walked hand in hand towards the fans to thank them for their support in 90 minutes. The duel against Cuiabá marked the biggest audience of the 2021 season, at Castelão, with 21,735 attendees.

DATASHEET

Ceará 1 x 0 Cuiabá

Ceará

4-2-3-1: João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho and Fernando Sobral (W. Oliveira); Mendoza (Lima), Vina (Marlon) and Erick (Rick); Jael (Cléber). Tech: Tiago Nunes

Cuiabá

4-3-3: Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão and Uendel; Yuri (Rafael Gava), Camilo (Uillian Correia) and Pepê (J. Cafu); Max (Felipe Marques), Jenison and Clayson (Rafael Elias). Tech: Jorginho

Goal: 2MIN/2T – Messias (CEA)

Date: 11/07/2021

Location: Castelão

Referee: Heber Roberto Lopes-SC

Assistants: Alex dos Santos-SC and Thiaggo Americano Labes-SC

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Corrêa-RJ

Yellow cards: Jael, Messias and Luiz Otávio (CEA); Rafael Elias (CUI)

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags