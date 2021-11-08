Cearense de Maranguape is a Miss Brazil finalist and leaked image generates speculation

This Saturday, November 6th, the recording of the final of the Miss Brazil 2021. However, the winner will only be revealed next Tuesday, 7th at 10 pm, on the UMiss channel, available on the Soul TV platform, and also on Claro TV’s customer channel (500) and Canal Like (530). The finalists are all from the Northeast: Teresa Santos (Ceará), Gaby Lacerda (Piauí) and Carol Valença (Sergipe).

Teresa, from Ceará, is a native of Maranguape. On social networks, an image leaked where the model was wearing the crown and sash of “Miss Brasil 2021”, but Carlos Totti, general director of the UMiss channel, clarified that all the finalists recorded the victory scene. They will have to wait until Tuesday to find out who is the winner, along with the audience.

people this year's edition was recorded today and the result has already leaked pic.twitter.com/79SKSP6oPt

“We recorded three coronations and while we are on board the ship, we will produce promotional material for each of them. No one will know which one is the winner before Tuesday. Neither the missions nor the contest staff. We want it to be a big surprise, and we are committed to it,” explains the director.

This is the first time the final takes place in high seas, aboard the cruise “Vumbora pro Mar”. This year’s edition had a controversy, when the current Miss Brazil Júla Gama informed that she was not invited to the event for being anti-Bolsonaro.

