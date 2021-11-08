Cearense is a finalist for Miss Brazil 2021

the cearense Teresa Santos, 23, is among the finalists of Miss Brazil 2021. The winner will be revealed on Tuesday night (9), at 10 pm. Gabriela Lacerda, 19, from Piauí, and Carol Valença, 27, from Sergipe, also compete for the title.

The names of the three were revealed by the presenter Cris Barth after the recording of the contest, this Saturday (6), at the theater of the transatlantic MSC Preziosa.

Teresa is Miss Maranguape and, for the second time, became Miss Universe Ceará 2021.

where to watch

In this year of 2021, it will be the first time that the Miss Brazil final takes place at sea, aboard the cruise ship “Vumbora pro Mar”. See where to watch:

In the streaming of Soul TV, on the UMiss channel;

Claro TV’s Customer Channel (500);

Canal Like (530) by Claro TV;

Meet the finalists:

Teresa Santos – Ceará:







Gabriela Lacerda – Piauí:

Carol Valença – Sergipe