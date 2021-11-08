Ceni admits bad performance in defeat to Bahia and already calls Calleri starting against Fortaleza | São Paulo

– We are trying to do the best for São Paulo and, consequently, get the best out of the athlete. I think on the whole we played below the last games. Against Bragantino we lost and played well. Today we lost and could not have the same intensity as the last four games – Ceni said after the match.

The coach explained the reason for having maintained the scheme with three defenders, which had worked in the victory over Internacional, and added that he will probably use striker Calleri as a starter next Wednesday, against Fortaleza, in Ceará.

– I didn’t have Calleri yet, he’s coming back from injury, he should start playing the next game, but for this game we opted for Luciano and Rigoni knowing they were hanging. The team was consistent with three defenders. In addition, there were three attackers who were not physically able to withstand the 90 minutes.

The coach criticized the refereeing. He quoted video referee Wagner Reway, who suggested Miranda’s penalty kick in the first half, but was ignored by referee Savio Pereira Sampaio, and also complained about the foul that led to Bahia’s goal in the second half:

– Wagner Reway tried to decide the game by calling a penalty that is impossible for anyone to call, to disrupt the game. Then the flag is able to decide the game, I would like to understand where Leo’s lack is in the move. You always face all the difficulties, from refereeing mistakes to our own mistakes, which we try to correct.

Ceni avoided making projections for the classification of São Paulo, currently in 14th place, with 37 points.

– The result raises a general concern, I will not analyze one sector or another, this is not the time. It’s time to finish with São Paulo in the best possible position this year. We’re going to have tough games ahead and there’s no point in doing an individual or team analysis.

São Paulo leaves Salvador straight for Fortaleza, this Monday. Then, on Sunday, the team receives Flamengo at Morumbi. Three days later, he faces Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque.

Rigoni, suspended, will be embezzled against Fortaleza, as well as Arboleda, who, summoned by the Ecuador national team, will also not be available against Flamengo and, probably, against Palmeiras.