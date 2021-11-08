Central Bank approves the Pix Saque and Pix Troco functions

Continuing the evolution of the services offered by Pix, the Central Bank approved the Pix Saque and Pix Troco modality. The news will start working on November 29th.

Pix Saque will allow the withdrawal of amounts transferred by Pix in partner locations that provide this type of service. According to BC’s press release, “commercial establishments, shared ATMs and Pix participants themselves, through their own ATMs, will be able to offer the service.”

The service will work as follows. The client goes to the place where the Pix Saque is carried out, makes a Pix to the place where the money will be withdrawn and receives the desired amount.

Pix Troca will work in a similar way. According to BC, the only difference is that in this case the purchase is made at an establishment and the change can be paid by this form of payment.

Benefits

Pix Saque and Pix Troco want to help small traders and the population and have a quick and practical way to make financial transactions available.

Now the population can have access to physical money more easily, without the need to go to a bank, for example.

According to the Central Bank, no fees will be charged for any of the modalities. This applies to individuals and small business owners, who will be entitled to eight free monthly transfers.

The commerce that joins this modality will receive between R$ 0.25 and R$ 0.95 per operation. The amount will vary according to the financial institution where the drawer’s Pix is ​​registered.

The Central Bank’s press release highlights that Pix will continue to receive news to serve the entire society.

“With the adoption of Pix Saque and Pix Troco, the Central Bank hopes to continue to encourage the digitization of society in the financial and payment systems, as foreseen in the BC Agenda, in its competitiveness dimension.”