Changing habits to avoid high prices; check out tips to save fuel and cooking gas

What can Brazilians do to save in the face of skyrocketing prices for fuel and cooking gas? Gasoline goes from R$7 at pumps across the country, ethanol and CNG also show consecutive highs at service stations, and gas cylinders can cost R$110 in some locations in Rio. electricity, which is in the water scarcity flag, the one that adds R$ 14.20 to the monthly bill for every 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) consumed.

According to the economist Adriano Pires, director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE) and Master in Energy Planning from Coppe/UFRJ, these increases impact inflation and reach the poorest. But some measures can help the consumer to save a little. Check it out below.

— The government has to create a public policy to contain these prices. Not only fuel, but also electricity — warns Adriano Pires, who exemplifies: — A couple, for example, who use a gas canister and have a vehicle and appliances at home commit at least one thousand reais in energy.



He also draws attention to the need to create a culture of negotiating the price of fuel, as it happens in stores.

– Consumers can try to negotiate at the station and ask if the cash payment has a discount – assesses the economist, adding that this change in mentality must come from the consumer, who can dictate a change in the market.

Also according to him, switching from gasoline to Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG) can be a good alternative for long distances:

— CNG has a big advantage, especially for those who use the car a lot, as it is cheaper in terms of kilometers per liter.



Car weight interferes

But good performance, according to sector specialists, depends on the adjustment of the gas kit in an accredited workshop for the proper functioning of the vehicle. Also, avoid walking with the trunk full of unnecessary objects, because the excessive weight in the car increases consumption.

In general, the rise in fuel impacts several sectors, because it raises inflation, as all prices in the economy rise together.

— If there is no price control, people will take to the streets. The government has to seek a solution – says Adriano Pires.



Another tip from economist Tiago Sayão, a professor at Ibmec/RJ, is to opt for bicycles — now easy to rent — if the person has to travel some short distances alone. In relation to bottled gas, LPG, some simple measures help to control consumption.

— Bottled gas is not a perfect substitute, and one of the possible alternatives, the use of electricity, could further compromise the budget. Prioritize the consumption of foods that require less cooking time and avoid waste — advises.

To make sure the car’s consumption is normal, the Professor Marcos Feghali, Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Ibmec/RJ, advises drivers to monitor fuel duration. For example, after filling the tank, the driver can drive 200km and note how much was spent. Then fill the tank again and repeat the procedure, always writing down the mileage. If you notice that consumption is increasing, it is important to take a mechanic to see if there is any problem.

Another tip that helps you spend less is to use traffic apps like Waze.

— They show you if there is a traffic jam or an accident, and the driver can deviate from the route. This saves fuel and time. Even on the routes we know, it is recommended to check beforehand to avoid surprises and traffic jams.

Fuel prices in Mambucaba, Paraty, on the Costa Verde of Rio

‘Ordinary gasoline costs BRL 7.696’

— Fuel price increases have frightened the residents of Mambucaba, in Paraty, Costa Verde. A liter of regular gasoline in the region is costing R$ 7.696, while additives cost R$ 7.896. Practically R$ 8. With ethanol, the situation is not very different: a liter is costing R$ 6.995 at service stations. Diesel oil, which is the torment of truck drivers, costs R$ 5.695 a liter. This is the reality in our region. So, for short journeys, I now use a bicycle – says the engineer Leandro Nogueira, 35, lives in Mambucaba, Paraty, Costa Verde.

Three basic points must be noted

Marcos Feghali, professor of Mechanical Engineering at Ibmec/RJ, draws attention to three main points when it comes to fuel economy: the proper maintenance of the car, the correct way to drive and the quality of the fuel used.

According to the specialist, making regular inspections of the vehicle, changing spark plugs and filters, helps to ensure that the engine will have good performance, consuming less fuel.. The same happens with the calibration of the tires, which also have to be in good alignment and balance.

In situations of slow traffic and traffic jams, where fuel consumption is usually higher, the teacher emphasizes that the driver should try to maintain a frequent speed whenever possible, avoiding sudden starts and braking.

Regarding the type of gasoline used, Feghali says it is important to make sure that the fuel being put into the car is of good quality. However, opting for gasoline with additives, which is even more expensive, does not necessarily generate a more efficient consumption of the vehicle.

“In terms of economy, it’s not worth it. The additive further helps the engine’s durability. In the long run, if the engine is better maintained, it will even consume less. But the driver would have to always use the additive gasoline for that to happen – ponders Feghali.

Double-digit inflation

The rise in fuel prices could lead the inflation rate to close the year in double digits, experts warn. This is because, with the global rise in oil prices, everything indicates that the liters of diesel and gasoline will rise again in the coming months.

From January to September, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) accumulated an increase of 6.9%. As fuels have been one of the villains of inflation, the official index may reach December above 10%, if they continue to rise. In the year, gasoline accumulates high of 73%; diesel, 65.3%.

As transport influences the costs of virtually all sectors of the economy, the effect of rising fuel prices on other prices is quick to spread. The center of the inflation target, in 2021, is 3.75%, ranging from 2.25% to 5.25%. Market projections are already well above the target’s tolerance ceiling, which the BC admits it will not be able to meet.

The pressure of fuels is felt double, because it weighs not only when filling the tank, but also in paid products and services, such as freight, tickets and food, explains the director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center, Adriano Pires.

Tips to save fuel

— Carry out preventive maintenance of the vehicle in the proper period and with qualified professionals.

— Carry out routine tire inflation.

— Keep alignment and balance up to date.

— Avoid (if possible) the use of air conditioning in the city.

— If there is the possibility of refueling with alcohol, remember the 70% rule used to assess which fuel is more advantageous to refuel.

— If possible, convert the car to Natural Gas Vehicle (CNG).

How to spend less cylinder gas

avoid opening the oven

We know it can be difficult to resist the temptation to open the oven from time to time to find out how the food is. However, when opening, the oven takes longer to return to the ideal temperature and thus uses more gas.



cover the pans

Covered pans make more use of the flame, cooking faster, as the heat does not dissipate into the air. In open pans, the opposite happens.



Cut food into smaller pieces

The time of use is crucial for gas savings. Therefore, know that the smaller the cut of food, the less time it will take to be cooked.



plan your meals

A good tip is to set aside a day to plan and cook your meals for the week. This is beneficial not only to cut stove use time and save cooking gas, but it also makes everyday life much more practical.

keep the stove clean

Is the stove flame orange or yellow? It is a sign that the mouths are dirty or malfunctioning. In these cases, the stove needs to work harder to cope, using more gas.



Use pressure cooker when possible

Although many people are afraid to use the pressure cooker, learning to use it can help you save gas as it cooks food in less time.

A good tip, in the case of beans such as beans and chickpeas, is to soak them for at least 12 hours. This way, the beans are softer, making cooking even easier.

avoid the passage of wind

If the kitchen has a window that allows the wind to pass directly to your stove, it’s worth closing it while you’re cooking. This is because the wind reduces the potency of the stove’s flames, requiring more time for the pan to reach the ideal temperature.

Know your stove

Generally, we can use a stove for several years without any problems. However, an old stove can have clogged spouts and difficulty lighting the flames, allowing gas to escape. Remember that, in addition to spending more LPG than necessary, the exhaust of cooking gas can put your safety at risk.

steam cooking

How about taking advantage of the cooking of a food that is in the pan to put a metal dish on top and then steam other foods, such as vegetables? So you spend the same amount of gas to cook a much larger amount of food!

Use suitable stove burners

Putting a small pot in a large mouth is a waste of cooking gas.