Chapecoense suffers from embezzlement for the game against Flamengo, for Brasileirão – Flamengo

PHOTO: MÁRCIO CUNHA / CHAPECOENSE

Flamengo enters the field soon, to face Chapecoense, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro needs to win, as they saw their rivals for the title, Atlético-MG and Palmeiras, win their duels at the weekend. Fla’s mission can be made easier, given that the alviverde team has some embezzlement.

In all, coach Felipe Endres will be without five players: goalkeepers Tiepo and Vagner, defender Felipe Santana, defensive midfielder Léo Gomes and center forward Perotti. Therefore, the team that goes to the field, to face Flamengo, must be the following: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Kaio Nunes, Mike and Henrique Almeida.

In addition to the five embezzlement, Chapecoense has seven athletes hanging, with two yellow cards: Bruno Silva, Denner, Derlan, Ezequiel, Ignacio, Jordan and Matheus Ribeiro. If any of these are yellowed again, they will be missing in the next duel of team alviverde, against Juventude, on November 14th, also at Arena Condá.

It is important to note that Chapecoense is the last placed in the Brazilian Championship table, with only 14 points conquered in 30 matches played. Flamengo, in turn, occupies the third position, with 53 in 28 games. The duel will start at 8 pm (Brasilia time) this Monday (08), at Arena Condá. The clash is valid for the 30th round of the national competition.