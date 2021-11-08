Chapecoense x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

THE Chapecoense can confirm the relegation to Serie B. With only 14 points, Verdão do Oeste needs to win to postpone the fall for at least one more round. The hindsight, however, does not point to this. The team has only one win in 30 games.

With the victories of Atlético-MG and Palmeiras on Sunday, Flamengo enters the field against Chape more pressured for a victory, which would replace the red-black team in second place and maintain a distance of nine points to the leader (with one game love us). The team will again have many embezzlements.

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Gustavo Villani and comments by Ledio Carmona and Paulo Nunes. The report is by Eduardo Florão.

Chapecoense – Technician: Felipe Endres (interim)

Despite having available some players who were in the medical department, coach Felipe Endres should repeat the squad that went to the field against Cuiabá. Thus, Henrique Almeida must remain in command of the attack, while Anselmo Ramon is an option in reserve. The same goes for the maintenance of Kaio Nunes in relation to Bruno Silva.

Probable lineup: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Joilson, Ignácio and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Anderson Leite and Denner; Kaio Nunes, Mike and Henrique Almeida.

Who is out: Léo Gomes, Felipe Santana, Perotti, Tiepo and Vagner (medical department).

Hanging: Bruno Silva, Denner, Derlan, Ezequiel, Ignacio, Jordan and Matheus Ribeiro.

Flamengo – Technician: Renato Portaluppi

The team will not have six of the players considered as starters. David Luiz, who returned to the team in the match against Atlético-GO, is planning a gradual return and does not face Chape. Matheuzinho, Léo Pereira and Gomes should be given an opportunity to start the game.

Probable lineup: Gabriel Batista, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Arão, Gomes, Everton Ribeiro, Michael, Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Who is out: Arrascaeta, Filipe Luís, Diego, Pedro, Diego Alves, Thiago Maia and Kenedy (physical issues); Andreas Pereira (suspended) and Isla (Chile national team).

Hanging: Everton Ribeiro, Léo Pereira and Rodinei.

