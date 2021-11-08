Charisma, straight talk and feminism: Marília Mendonça’s path to becoming the Queen of Suffering | Fantastic

You can barely count the number of successes of Marília Mendonça . Each fan sings their favorite chorus at the opening of the report you can see above. “Supera”, “Everyone will suffer”, “Infiel”… There are several favorite tracks of each Brazilian, responsible for making her the most listened to artist in the country in the last two years.

Marília was a hurricane. Won a Latin Grammy with the album ‘All corners’, which became a series on Globoplay. All the success is due to the revolution it caused in country music, singing about female empowerment, even within the theme of suffering: this is how Feminejo became known.

The sertanejo is commanded by a boot and a hat. Thirty-five years ago, can you imagine the prejudice I faced so that, thank God, Feminejo, or even this country girl world, started to flow in a less prejudiced way. — Roberta Miranda, country singer

The death of Marília Mendonça caused The New York Times to publish, for the first time, the term “Feminejo”. For men, this revolution made them rock.

We even started to rethink our compositions. Country music was very sexist, very masculine. Masculinized. Much more telling the relationship of a man with a woman and not that of a mulehr with a man. It was a one-sided look. Now, you have these girls defending another side. — Zeze di Camargo, singer

And the suffering, which has now taken over all of Brazil, is being shared with fond memories, as revealed by Zezé di Camargo:

“She said ‘let me do something with you that I’ve always wanted to do?’ So I was sitting on the couch like this, she put her head on my shoulder, made a crying face and said: ‘every time I hear you singing, I felt like doing that. Put my head on your shoulder.’ And then I sang: ‘Put your little head on my shoulder and cry… And tell me all your sorrows.’

