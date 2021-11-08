Check out how will be the vaccination against Covid-19 this Monday in Greater Florianópolis

Check the locations, times and documents needed to receive the first, second or third dose of vaccine in the region

The vaccination campaign against Covid-19 continues to immunize the residents of Greater Florianópolis. For this Monday (8) continues the application of doses in residents over 18 years. Biguaçu residents will have news.

How will the vaccination in Greater Florianópolis be:

Biguaçu

From this Monday the Municipal Health Department of Biguaçu implements a new system of distribution of teams in UBS (Basic Health Units). The objective is to expand the number of points and facilitate access for the population. The groups that can receive the one, two and booster doses remain the same.

With the change, the hours and days of the week for assistance will vary depending on the place of immunization. See how the schedule looks like:

UBS Fundos, Marco Antônio and Prado – Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 6 pm;

UBS Centro – Monday to Friday, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

UBS Sorocaba de Dentro – only on Mondays, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

UBS Três Riachos – only on Tuesdays, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

UBS Fazenda – only on Wednesdays, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm;

UBS Tijuquinhas – only on Thursdays, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm; and

UBS Cachoeiras – only on Fridays, from 8:00 am to 11:30 am and from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm.

D1 is allowed for people 12 years of age or older, D2 for everyone who has completed the indicated interval and D3 for elderly people who received the second dose or the single dose (Janssen) for more than five months, Health professionals with more six months after the second application or the single dose and immunosuppressed patients who took the two dose or the single dose for more than 28 days.

Florianopolis

In Florianópolis, the vaccination schedule for the last few days also remains. The first doses of vaccines against the new coronavirus will be intended only for people aged 18 and over. The second doses and booster doses also continue to be applied.

Fixed points from 9 am to 4 pm:

UFSC Events Center;

Luiz Henrique da Silveira Events Center;

Old Airport;

Orlando Scarpelli Stadium;

Floripa Shopping.

Fixed point from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm:

SEAD/Center near Hippo.

Saint Joseph

The São José Health Department applies the first dose to residents over 18 years of age. Vaccination in adolescents remains suspended, requiring the delivery of new doses. The second dose is applied to all residents who have met the deadline.

The municipality applies booster doses to patients with immunosuppression who have already taken the second dose for 28 days, health professionals who have already completed six months of the second dose and elderly people aged 60 years or more who have completed five months of dose 2.

Vaccination sites

UBSs Bela Vista, Real Parque, Sawmill (new), Goiabal, Ceniro Martins, Sertão do Maruim, Picadas do Sul, Barreiros, Forquilhas, Luar, Roçado, Ipiranga, Zanellato, Procasa, Headquarters, Forquilhinha and Fazenda Santo Antônio, in addition to Campinas .

The opening hours of the units are from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm and in Campinas it continues until 9:00 pm.

clown

Palhoça applies the first dose to people aged 18 or over and the second dose to people over 60 years old (5 months apart) and immunosuppressed remain (28 days apart).

They can also take health professionals (6 months apart from the second dose), who work or reside in Palhoça, bearing a declaration of relationship with the health establishment.

Locations:

Palhoça Station, between 9am and 4pm;

Shopping ViaCatarina, from 9am to 4pm; and

Ubs Pinheira, from 9am to 1pm.

deadlines

second dose

Astrazeneca – 12 weeks after the first dose;

Coronavac – 28 days after the first dose;

Pfizer – 8 weeks after the first dose.

Deadlines for booster dose:

Elderly (60 years and over): 5 months after the second dose;

Health professionals and workers – 180 days after the second dose;

People with a high degree of immunosuppression – 28 days after the second dose.