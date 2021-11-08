Chef dies after being attacked in a cell phone fight at Feira do Guará, in DF | Federal District

Chef Ricardo Menezes Silva, 40, died after being attacked in a fight by Bruno Sales de Melo e Silva, 30, on Saturday (7), at Feira do Guará, in the Federal District.

According to witnesses, the two were drinking together in a bar and, at around 11:30 am, they started an argument. Then they went to the parking lot, where they exchanged punches and kicks.

The Civil Police claims that the fight was over a cell phone. Upon realizing the seriousness of the attacks, the suspect himself tried to revive the victim, without success. Firefighters also tried to rescue Ricardo for about 40 minutes, but he couldn’t resist a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Bruno Sales was arrested in the act and, according to police chief Paulo Márcio, from the 1st Police Station, in Asa Sul, was fined for aggravated homicide, for a futile reason. He claimed that he acted in self-defense.

After the crime, the place was under the care of the Military Police. The victim leaves two children. Ricardo’s relatives were there and were moved. According to the family, he grew up in Guará, was known in the region and planned to open a restaurant soon.

Man dies after getting involved in a fight at Feira do Guará