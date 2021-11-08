Chilean deputies vote today on request for impeachment of president | World

The Chamber of Deputies of Chile votes this Monday (8) a second request for impeachment of the country’s president, Sebastián Piñera (he was acquitted in the first, in 2019).

Impeachment needs a simple majority to pass the House and 2/3 of the vote to pass the Senate.

If the indictment passes in both houses, the president is removed from office and is unable to exercise public functions for five years.

The impeachment request was made by the opposition on October 13th. On Friday (5), the five members of a review committee voted to reject the accusation.

Documents revealed by the Pandora Papers indicate that Piñera may have committed irregularities in selling a mining company.

The charge involves the sale of the Dominga mine, owned by the Chilean president’s family to businessman Carlos Alberto Délano, and a transaction in the British Virgin Islands (a tax haven).

The deal took place in 2010, when Piñera was in his first term as president.

Chile’s Public Prosecutor’s Office opened an investigation to determine whether bribes were paid and tax violations in the transaction.