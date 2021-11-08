China builds replicas of US Navy aircraft carriers in missile test areas

Satellite images also show at least two American Arleigh Burke-class destroyers in the Taklamakan Desert in northwestern Xinjiang

Mockups should be used as 'training targets' for the Chinese military



The Chinese military built replicas of models of aircraft carriers and other warships of the US Navy. U.S in the Taklamakan Desert in northwestern Xinjiang. According to Reuters, the scale models are to be used as “training targets” for the Chinese military and show the efforts of the China in applying its anti-aircraft carrier capabilities, specifically against the US Navy. The images, taken by the Maxar satellite, show a full-scale sketch of an American aircraft carrier and at least two Arleigh Burke class destroyers, plus aA 20-foot-wide rail system with a ship-sized target mounted on it, which experts say can be used to simulate a moving ship, the news agency said.

According to the Naval Institute of the United States of America (USNI), the new complex is located near an old “reach-by-target” site that China used to test early versions of its DF-21D anti-ship ballistic missiles. “Although there are still doubts about the extent of the weapons that will be tested in the new facilities, the level of sophistication of what can now be seen at the site shows that the PLARF (Chinese People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force) continues to invest in means of deterrence to limit the effectiveness of US naval forces near China,” points out a statement from the USNI.