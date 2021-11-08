Chips 1, 2, 3… Whoever bet on the Round 6-inspired cryptocurrency (SQUID) lost everything; Learn how to identify secure crypts to invest

In an embryonic market like cryptocurrencies, you might imagine that not every crypto is worth it. There are few that have fundamentals or that offer, in fact, some solution disruptive. For the rest, most of them are purely speculative schemes or fraudulent projects. A recent example is the cryptocurrency SQUID. do not you know what I’m talking about?

SQUID is a digital coin inspired by the Netflix series “Round 6” (or Squid Game, in English) which was created on the 26th of October. SQUID was worth US$ 2,861 (R$ 16.2 thousand) on November 2nd, but currently, it is being traded at $0. Do you know why?

Its creators withdraw all their values ​​at the time of the asset’s rise, effectively stealing about $2.1 million (R$ 11.9 million) from investors. This kind of coup It’s called “carpet pulling”: when cryptocurrency creators withdraw their shares in exchange for real money, quickly devaluing the asset’s value.

Sounds absurd, doesn’t it? But know that the cryptomarket is full of scams like that…

SQUID was announced as a token that could be used for a new online game inspired by the Netflix series – which tells the story of a group of people forced to play deadly children’s games for cash. The game was supposed to air this month.

Who found this cryptocurrency cool, without caring about any foundation, went out buying. The result: he saw his money multiply 71544 times and then drop to zero – in a matter of minutes.

However, cryptocurrency experts have warned of several signs that SQUID could be a scam.

In the world of cryptocurrencies, the word “scam” is used to refer to fraudulent and misleading projects, which are intended only for financial advantages)

The main sign was that people couldn’t sell crypto after buying it. In addition, it was possible to notice several spelling and grammatical errors in the white-paper (document describing the project for investors) of the cryptocurrency and on its website (which simply disappeared). The profiles that advertised crypto on social networks are also gone.

That is why, be careful by investing in the cryptocurrency market. If you are not well allocated, you can lose your entire investment in a matter of minutes, as happened to those who joined the SQUID wave.

These 3 cryptocurrencies are famous but worthless, in the analyst’s view; Stay tuned

Caution. There are apparently fraudulent designs among the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. See some of them:

Ripple (XRP);

Dogecoin (DOGE);

Shiba Inu (SHIBA).

In the analyst’s opinion, the crypto market has been showing irrational and with an appetite for the famous ‘”shitcoins“. That is, unsubstantiated cryptocurrencies marked by an investor community that comes together to speculate on top of them.

See 3 famous cryptocurrencies that should be out of your wallet, in André Franco’s vision:

1. DOGECOIN

The most famous shitcoin is the Dogecoin (DOGE), coin that emerged in 2013 with the aim of being solely a meme. Yes: the asset is of no use. And despite that, what was a joke now has more than 33 billion dollars in market value. Like?

Simple: speculation.

DOGE is known for its abrupt highs for random reasons (most of them being tweets from the billionaire Elon Musk). Those who joined the game long ago managed to surf the wave of these highs… On the other hand, this speculative movement brings prejudice for those who arrive late for the party, says André Franco.

This is not the only case of market irrationality. Another currency that’s been in the spotlight lately is the Shiba Inu (SHIBA).

2 – SHIBA INU

The digital token was also born as a joke, with the purpose of competing with Dogecoin (DOGE). The asset also suffers random upswings due to tweets from Elon Musk and community pressure, which has caused it to accumulate more than $25 billion in market value.

This tweet Elon Musk posted from his Shiba Inu dog made SHIBA value 136.4% in 2 days.

In André Franco’s opinion, Shiba Inu could be directly involved with scam scheme with investors. Like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also started as a joke, but ended up going too far, in the cryptanalyst’s assessment. Today, more than 50% of SHIB tokens are in the hands of a single investor.

“Shiba has the purpose of enriching breeders and leaving investors to the sidelines”, explains André Franco.

3- XRP

The XRP crypto is the 7th largest in the world in market value… But it is holed, according to André Franco. The company that created the token, the ripple, owns more than 60% of the XRP offering. And there’s more:

The US Securities and Exchange Commission identified that Ripple was pushing bullish news about XRP to spark increased retail interest in buying it, while house executives poured millions of XRP into the market.

Thus, a cycle has been feeding back: there is a lot of XRP in the market and a gigantic buying appetite with sensational news about the asset, causing it to rise.

In this game, however, only whoever arrives first wins with the coin – in this case, the groups of entrepreneurs and investors who pump up its price.

“Meanwhile, those who arrive late at the party tend to lose out. This structure is very reminiscent of the dreaded financial pyramids”, says the analyst.

But in the face of all these dubious coins on the market…

